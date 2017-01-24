'Cosby Show' star Keshia Knight Pulliam welcomes a baby girl

share tweet pin email

Rudy Huxtable is a mom!

For those who grew up watching Keshia Knight Pulliam on "The Cosby Show," she'll always be that little girl with a big personality. But she's all grown up now — and she has a little girl of her own to prove it.

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

The actress revealed the happy news via Instagram Monday with a photo of her holding a pair of tiny feet in her hand.

"Ella Grace has arrived!!!" she wrote.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images Keshia Knight Pulliam attends "Hidden Figures" advanced screening hosted by Janelle Monae & Pharrell Williams at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on November 16, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 37-year-old announced her pregnancy in July and just days later, her husband of six months, Ed Hartwell, filed for divorce.

Robin L Marshall / Getty Images file Keshia Knight Pulliam and Ed Hartwell attend the "Finding Dory" advance screening at AMC Phipps Plaza on June 15, 2016, in Atlanta, Georgia.

In an interview with ET at the time, Pulliam alleged that Hartwell had been unfaithful to her, and added, "The part that hurt me the most when he filed for divorce was that he had asked me to give him another chance, and I was willing to do that and forgive him, for our family."

But there was another man in her life who was present for the arrival of little Ella — Pulliam's brother, Mshon.

He posted a smiling photo of himself to Instagram — with the new mom and his new niece in a hospital bed behind him — along with a message to Ella: "We've been waiting for you!!"