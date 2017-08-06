share tweet pin email

Anyone who follows Christina Perri on Instagram knows that she's a seriously doting aunt. The "Jar of Hearts" singer frequently posts photos of her 3-year-old niece, Tesla, with whom she seems to share a close bond.

my girl A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

prettiest girl in the world A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

happy 3rd birthday, tesla mia!!!! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

But on Saturday, a new snap of Perri and Tesla stood out ...

guess what? A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Aug 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

"Guess what?" Perri, 30, captioned a photo of herself with a baby bump and a big smile. The toddler rests her hands on Perri's belly, and a text overlay reads, "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon."

It's just as cute as we would expect from a woman who clearly has a way with the wee ones.

Getty Images This news sure makes us want to sing!

As for Tesla, she looks pretty darn happy to be getting a cousin, even if it means sharing her aunt's affection!

The father is Perri's fiancé, on-air host Paul Costabile, to whom she announced her engagement in June.

Congratulations to the happy couple ... and to cousin-to-be Tesla, of course!