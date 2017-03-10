Chrissy Teigen has no patience for people who judge her parenting

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen doesn't take kindly to online bullies.

Case in point? Recently the model posted what appears to be a string of negative comments from strangers, most of them referring to her and husband John Legend's daughter, Luna, who turns 1 year old next month.

Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017

And Teigen had a sharp comeback to their criticism.

"Imagine being this miserable," she wrote on Twitter. "We are fine, thanks."

It's not clear where the comments originated, but they referred to how the parents had dressed Luna, and questioned why the baby does not appear to smile.

Headed to Beauty and the Beast! @laurapolko @allanface @monicarosestyle ❤ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Teigen has shown us she has no tolerance for parent-shaming, often speaking up against people who have questioned her choices as a mother.

She's also honest about how difficult motherhood can be. Teigen recently said in an interview she relies on her own mother and a baby nurse to take care of Luna while she works.

"Every time I look at Luna, I wonder, 'How on earth does anybody do this alone?'" she said. "I have the utmost respect for mothers (and) single mothers."

We couldn't agree more, Chrissy!