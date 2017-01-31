share tweet pin email

Chrissy Teigen is telling the Twitterverse that no, she is not pregnant, despite speculation to the contrary.

It’s no surprise that the rumor mills are set off by even her backhanded comments about babies — married to singer John Legend since 2013, the model and Lip Sync Battle co-host tried for many years to become pregnant before conceiving baby Luna, now 9 months, via in vitro fertilization, or IVF.

During a red carpet interview at the SAG awards on Saturday night, Teigen answered a reporter’s question about having more kids with Legend by saying, “A little boy is next, for sure.” The comment caused everyone to wonder — was the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model already with child?

Today Teigen took to Twitter to clear up the rumors and explain how she could already know the sex of her next child. “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.”

Teigen went on to qualify her comments with a definitive “And no, I am not pregnant” which she tweeted just a minutes after her previous post.

Teigen and Legend met on the set of his 2007 music video for “Stereo.” The singer dedicated his song, “All of Me” to his then-fiancée. And while the world waited for a Teigen-Legend baby, the couple went through a lengthy fertility battle, which Teigen has since been very open about.

“We would have kids five six years ago if it’d happened… but my gosh, it’s been a process!” she revealed on FABLife in 2015, where she acts as style expert for the Tyra Banks-helmed talk show.

Fans have praised her for being a voice for women who are also going through fertility struggles. According to the Centers for Disease Control approximately 10 percent of women of childbearing age in the U.S. have difficulty getting or staying pregnant. With IVF, an egg is fertilized by sperm in a test tube. It is possible to determine the sex of an embryo through a procedure called Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS). The procedure is also used to determine if the embryo has the correct chromosome number for all 24 chromosomes. Because they conceived via IVF, Teigen and Legend were able to decide to put a girl embryo in, which resulted in baby Luna.

“Anytime anybody asks me if I’m going to have kids I’m like, ‘One day you’re going to ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling and it’s going to be really hurtful to them. And I hate that. So, I hate it. Stop asking me!” Teigen said on FABLife.

So today, when a Twitter follower shot back at Teigen’s tweet by asking if she “gave it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding ‘the act’?” Teigen shut the critic down by responding, “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!”

One thing is certain — this fierce mama knows how to protect her brood — even the ones she hasn’t had yet!