No one knows how to throw a petting zoo/crab boil dinner party quite like Chrissy Teigen.

What, you’ve never been to a petting zoo/crab boil dinner party? Then you need more friends like Teigen in your life.

I am having a petting zoo slash crab boil dinner party today and no one is really questioning it. I love my pals — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2017

There was one guest in particular who loved getting up close and personal with the animals: Teigen’s 11-month-old daughter, Luna. Just watch Luna break into a slight smile as she pets a bunny.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Still, nothing beats a warm cuddle with Mom. (Thank you to Teigen’s husband and Luna’s dad, John Legend, for sharing this perfect photo.)

Petting zoo party A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

The petting zoo wasn’t just for Luna’s benefit. Teigen also had fun with the animals, including a baby pig. We think that enormous turkey was next in line.

Dreams come true A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

“Dreams come true,” Teigen wrote in the caption. Sounds like another petting zoo/crab boil dinner party is in her future!

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.