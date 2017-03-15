No one knows how to throw a petting zoo/crab boil dinner party quite like Chrissy Teigen.
What, you’ve never been to a petting zoo/crab boil dinner party? Then you need more friends like Teigen in your life.
There was one guest in particular who loved getting up close and personal with the animals: Teigen’s 11-month-old daughter, Luna. Just watch Luna break into a slight smile as she pets a bunny.
Still, nothing beats a warm cuddle with Mom. (Thank you to Teigen’s husband and Luna’s dad, John Legend, for sharing this perfect photo.)
More Pop Culture videos
‘Making History’ star Adam Pally: ‘I go back in time and pick up chicks’
‘Frozen 2’ starts with nor’easter of 2017, Josh Gad jokes
Josh Gad talks about playing LeFou in live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Legendary actress Shirley MacLaine: ‘Life is just one big performance’
The petting zoo wasn’t just for Luna’s benefit. Teigen also had fun with the animals, including a baby pig. We think that enormous turkey was next in line.
“Dreams come true,” Teigen wrote in the caption. Sounds like another petting zoo/crab boil dinner party is in her future!
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.