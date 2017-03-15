Parents

Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, had the best time at a petting zoo

No one knows how to throw a petting zoo/crab boil dinner party quite like Chrissy Teigen.

What, you’ve never been to a petting zoo/crab boil dinner party? Then you need more friends like Teigen in your life.

There was one guest in particular who loved getting up close and personal with the animals: Teigen’s 11-month-old daughter, Luna. Just watch Luna break into a slight smile as she pets a bunny.

Still, nothing beats a warm cuddle with Mom. (Thank you to Teigen’s husband and Luna’s dad, John Legend, for sharing this perfect photo.)

The petting zoo wasn’t just for Luna’s benefit. Teigen also had fun with the animals, including a baby pig. We think that enormous turkey was next in line.

“Dreams come true,” Teigen wrote in the caption. Sounds like another petting zoo/crab boil dinner party is in her future!

