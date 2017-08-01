Channing Tatum's 4-year-old daughter turns thumbs down on 'Step Up'

share tweet pin email

Without "Step Up," little Everly Tatum probably would not be with us today.

But at 4 years old, she's a little young to comprehend that fact. So when dad Channing Tatum, who met mom Jenna Dewan Tatum while making the beloved dance film, decided to share it with his daughter, he was taking a bit of a risk.

Alas, it did not go over well at all. "We showed her 'Step Up' for the first time," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. "We were like, 'This is going to be really cool. It's got dancing, she’s going to love it. Within 10 seconds she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I dunno, like a good one?'"

The "Magic Mike" star did not see that coming.

"We were like, 'What do you mean? This is a real movie. It was such a real movie they made like seven more of these! You will watch it. Sit down!'" Tatum joked. "After 10 more seconds, she was like, 'Can we please watch a real movie?' And we were like, 'Fine, just put on 'Moana.' I don't care.'"

Still, c'mon, Mr. and Mrs. Tatum. Even we can see that Everly is a few steps down from being ready to see the PG-13 rated "Step Up," despite the fact that her parents starred in it!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in 2006's "Step Up."

Tatum, 37, and Dewan, 36, who began dating while making the film, wed in 2009.

We do understand that little Everly is interested in dance, courtesy of her parents. "She was there for 'Magic Mike' and now her dancing is showing that she's seen a lot of that," he laughed again. "She'll go around the house and ... I'm like, 'I didn't teach her that.'"

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Timing is everything when it comes to sharing your resume with your offspring — just ask Molly Ringwald. She waited until her daughter Matilda was a teen herself before showing her 1986's "The Breakfast Club," and things worked out quite well.

"She really connected to it," Ringwald told TODAY last year. "She connected to it in a way that I didn't quite expect."

So just give it another 10 years or so, Channing. We suspect by then that Everly will be more than ready to see her parents sweating it up together on the dance floor.

OK, maybe not.

