Celine Dion on what she told her son about stepping into his dad's shoes

It's been a little over a year since Céline Dion's husband René Angélil died, leaving her alone with their three children. But while none of them will ever fully be over his loss, Dion recently noted that they're recovering as a family.

"To be honest, they're remarkable," she told Extra on Tuesday at a launch in Las Vegas of her Céline Dion Collection, referring to her twins Eddy and Nelson (6) and René-Charles (16). "They are helping me, I am helping them — it's mutual."

René Angélil died of cancer on January 20, 2016 at age 73. He and Dion had been married for 22 years. She first met him when she was 12.

But Dion has been able to take the long view, and even offered words of wisdom to her teenage son. "I said to [René-Charles], 'I would never want you to feel the pressure of being the man of the house; you have your own dreams and he is always with you in your heart, and I am here for you."

As she also noted, "What makes me most proud is to be a mother. I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up."

Dion's losses (her brother Daniel also died of cancer just days after her husband) haven't slowed her down. In addition to her collection, she returned to her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesar's Palace, which she started in 2002, in January. She'll also be a mentor on "The Voice" this season.

"I still have my power. My husband gave me so [many] tools for the rest of my life," she noted.

