share tweet pin email

Celiné Dion had photographers and fans doing a double take when she hit the shops in Paris with her twins in tow.

On Monday, the singer stopped along a sidewalk in the City of Light and cuddled up close to her 6-year-old sons, Nelson and Eddy, as they all smiled for the cameras.

Getty Images Celine Dion, out with her children, visits a shop in Paris, France, on July 17, 2017.

Dion and the boys looked picture perfect on the family outing, with mom sporting a silky baseball-inspired look and her kids dressed in classic casual favorites — sneakers, faded jeans and T-shirts.

The 49-year-old had her hair pulled back in bun and the boys wore theirs short, a big change from the waist-length locks they had just last year.

While it's rare to see Dion and the children out in public, it isn't rare for her to keep them close to her side. Since the death of her husband, René Angélil, more than a year ago, the singer has taken extra comfort in their company.

Geoff Robins / AFP-Getty Images C?line Dion and her sons, Rene-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, pause as the casket of her late husband is carried to a waiting hearse following his funeral service at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal on January 22, 2016.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” she revealed in an April interview with The Sun. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. ... I need them close.”

The Canadian chanteuse also has an older son, 16-year-old René-Charles.

"When I feel good, the kids are feeling great," Dion explained during a visit to TODAY last year. "And when the kids are feeling great, I feel good."