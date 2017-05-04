Parents

Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford and more celebrity moms with look-alike daughters

Mother's Day is just around the corner.

What better way to celebrate than by marveling over the resemblances between our favorite Hollywood moms and their look-alike daughters?

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

If you've ever done a double-take at a photo of Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, 41, and her daughter Ava Philippe, 17, who can blame you? Ava is the spitting image of her mom!

But, the blond beauties are hardly alone in sharing enviable genes.

👯 in @CoandCo. Loving the jumpsuits @CocoRocha!

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Fashion model Cindy Crawford, 51, and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, 15 — who's followed in mom's modeling footsteps —share the same dark eyes, lustrous hair and chic taste. They look more like stylish twins than mother and daughter. (And they kind of remind us of Demi Moore and Rumer Willis!)

That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad

A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on

Hollywood legends Goldie Hawn, 71, Meryl Streep, 67, Bette Midler, 71, and Susan Sarandon, 70, all have daughters who've inherited their acting chops — and their striking good looks.

And in the music world, pop superstars Pink, 37, and Beyoncé, 35, are moms to two adorable little mini-mes — that's Willow, 5, and Blue Ivy, 5, respectively.

See all of these ladies — and many more — in the gallery below.

Happy Mother's Day!

  • Cindy Crawford and Kaia Jordan Gerber

    Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

    Fashion model Kaia Gerber, 15, followed in her mom Cindy Crawford's footsteps. The teen, who's the spitting image of her mother, scored a modeling contract at 14 and is already racking up covers, both with mom and solo.

  • Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook

    Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook

    Christie Brinkley handed down her flawless genes to her 18-year-old daughter Sailor Cook, who followed mom into the modeling the world. 

  • Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

    Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

    Kate Hudson, 38, inherited mom Goldie Hawn's sunny beauty and upbeat spirit.

  • Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich

    Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich

    Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, 15, share the same gorgeous red-hair and porcelain skin.

  • Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford

    Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford

    TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and her daughter, actress Cassidy Gifford, 23, look gorgeously alike.

  • Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

    Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

    Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise, 10, is the star's tiny doppelganger.

  • Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli, Isabella Rose Giannulli

    Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli

    Triplets? No, it's "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin and her look-alike teen daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 17, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 18.

  • Meryl Streep and Grace Gummerat

    Meryl Streep and Grace Gummer

    Oscar winner Meryl Streep has charmed audiences with her peerless talent and unique beauty for decades. But, it turns out, another actress looks exactly like Streep — her daughter Grace Gummer, 30. 

  • Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch

    Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch

    Actress Zoey Deutch, 22, is a dead ringer for her mom, "Back to the Future" trilogy star Lea Thompson. 

  • Pink and Willow

    Pink and Willow

    Grammy-winning rocker Pink and her equally free-spirited daughter, Willow, 5, look more alike every year.

  • Beyonce and Blue Ivy

    Beyonce and Blue Ivy

    Pop queen Beyonce and her mini-me Blue Ivy, 5, share the same bold fashion sense.

  • Madonna and Lourdes Leon

    Madonna and Lourdes Leon

     Lourdes Leon, 20, looks so much like her pop icon mom Madonna, it's uncanny.

  • 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

    usan Sarandon and Eva Amurri

    Actress Eva Amurri Martino, 32, looks just like her Oscar winning mom, Susan Sarandon.

  • Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

    Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe

    Ava Phillippe, 17, could be her mom Reese Witherspoon's twin sister.

  • SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium - Arrivals

    Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

    Actress Zoe Kravitz, 28, inherited her mom Lisa Bonet's bohemian style and gorgeous good looks.

  • Yolanda Hadid amd Gigi Hadid

    Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid

    Fashion model Gigi Hadid, 22, can thank her mom, former model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, for the great genes.

  • Emma Thompson and Gaia Romilly Wise

    Emma Thompson and Gaia Romilly Wise

    British actress Emma Thompson handed down all her best features (and her sense of fun) to daughter Gaia Romilly Wise, 17.

  • Bette Midler and Sophie

    Bette Midler and Sophie von Haselberg

    The divine Bette Midler and her actress-daughter Sophie von Haselberg show off their striking resemblance.

