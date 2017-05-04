Mother's Day is just around the corner.
What better way to celebrate than by marveling over the resemblances between our favorite Hollywood moms and their look-alike daughters?
If you've ever done a double-take at a photo of Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, 41, and her daughter Ava Philippe, 17, who can blame you? Ava is the spitting image of her mom!
But, the blond beauties are hardly alone in sharing enviable genes.
Fashion model Cindy Crawford, 51, and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, 15 — who's followed in mom's modeling footsteps —share the same dark eyes, lustrous hair and chic taste. They look more like stylish twins than mother and daughter. (And they kind of remind us of Demi Moore and Rumer Willis!)
Hollywood legends Goldie Hawn, 71, Meryl Streep, 67, Bette Midler, 71, and Susan Sarandon, 70, all have daughters who've inherited their acting chops — and their striking good looks.
And in the music world, pop superstars Pink, 37, and Beyoncé, 35, are moms to two adorable little mini-mes — that's Willow, 5, and Blue Ivy, 5, respectively.
See all of these ladies — and many more — in the gallery below.
Happy Mother's Day!
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber
Fashion model Kaia Gerber, 15, followed in her mom Cindy Crawford's footsteps. The teen, who's the spitting image of her mother, scored a modeling contract at 14 and is already racking up covers, both with mom and solo.Getty Images
Christie Brinkley and Sailor Cook
Christie Brinkley handed down her flawless genes to her 18-year-old daughter Sailor Cook, who followed mom into the modeling the world.Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson, 38, inherited mom Goldie Hawn's sunny beauty and upbeat spirit.FilmMagic
Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich
Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and her daughter, Liv Freundlich, 15, share the same gorgeous red-hair and porcelain skin.Getty Images
Kathie Lee Gifford and Cassidy Gifford
TODAY's own Kathie Lee Gifford and her daughter, actress Cassidy Gifford, 23, look gorgeously alike.Alamy
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise, 10, is the star's tiny doppelganger.FilmMagic
Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli
Triplets? No, it's "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin and her look-alike teen daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 17, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 18.REX via Shutterstock
Meryl Streep and Grace Gummer
Oscar winner Meryl Streep has charmed audiences with her peerless talent and unique beauty for decades. But, it turns out, another actress looks exactly like Streep — her daughter Grace Gummer, 30.Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch
Actress Zoey Deutch, 22, is a dead ringer for her mom, "Back to the Future" trilogy star Lea Thompson.WireImage
Pink and Willow
Grammy-winning rocker Pink and her equally free-spirited daughter, Willow, 5, look more alike every year.WireImage
Beyonce and Blue Ivy
Pop queen Beyonce and her mini-me Blue Ivy, 5, share the same bold fashion sense.Getty Images
Madonna and Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon, 20, looks so much like her pop icon mom Madonna, it's uncanny.FilmMagic
usan Sarandon and Eva Amurri
Actress Eva Amurri Martino, 32, looks just like her Oscar winning mom, Susan Sarandon.FilmMagic
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe
Ava Phillippe, 17, could be her mom Reese Witherspoon's twin sister.FilmMagic
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz
Actress Zoe Kravitz, 28, inherited her mom Lisa Bonet's bohemian style and gorgeous good looks.WireImage
Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid
Fashion model Gigi Hadid, 22, can thank her mom, former model and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, for the great genes.Getty Images
Emma Thompson and Gaia Romilly Wise
British actress Emma Thompson handed down all her best features (and her sense of fun) to daughter Gaia Romilly Wise, 17.Getty Images
Bette Midler and Sophie von Haselberg
The divine Bette Midler and her actress-daughter Sophie von Haselberg show off their striking resemblance.Getty Images