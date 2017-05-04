share tweet pin email

Mother's Day is just around the corner.

What better way to celebrate than by marveling over the resemblances between our favorite Hollywood moms and their look-alike daughters?

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

If you've ever done a double-take at a photo of Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon, 41, and her daughter Ava Philippe, 17, who can blame you? Ava is the spitting image of her mom!

But, the blond beauties are hardly alone in sharing enviable genes.

👯 in @CoandCo. Loving the jumpsuits @CocoRocha! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jun 28, 2016 at 8:58am PDT

Fashion model Cindy Crawford, 51, and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, 15 — who's followed in mom's modeling footsteps —share the same dark eyes, lustrous hair and chic taste. They look more like stylish twins than mother and daughter. (And they kind of remind us of Demi Moore and Rumer Willis!)

That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on May 25, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT

Hollywood legends Goldie Hawn, 71, Meryl Streep, 67, Bette Midler, 71, and Susan Sarandon, 70, all have daughters who've inherited their acting chops — and their striking good looks.

And in the music world, pop superstars Pink, 37, and Beyoncé, 35, are moms to two adorable little mini-mes — that's Willow, 5, and Blue Ivy, 5, respectively.

See all of these ladies — and many more — in the gallery below.

Happy Mother's Day!