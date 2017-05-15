You can say, "I love you, Mom" with flowers. You can say it with breakfast in bed. You can say it with words — goodness knows she never gets sick of hearing it.
Or you can make like these celebrities and say it with social media. Hey, this is 2017. We use what we've got!
How J.Lo, Justin Timberlake, Elton John celebrated Mother's DayPlay Video - 0:33
Mariah Carey had us singing along with her post, celebrating her own role as a mother with a signature "ooh darling."
Kelly Clarkson showed us where she gets her smile.
Reese Witherspoon was picture-perfect with kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee:
Gwyneth Paltrow shared the day with children Apple, Moses and ex Chris Martin:
Jennifer Lopez squeezed twins Max and Emme into the frame for this bunch o' love:
Gisele Bündchen cuddled with kids Vivian and Benjamin (scroll through for more great images):
As did Katie Holmes with her little one, Suri:
Heidi Klum went to some Mickey Mouse location, posing face forward as her kids (Helene, Henry, Lou and Johan) turned away from the camera:
And shared a picture of herself with mom Erna:
Alicia Keys gave her mom Terria a hashtag! Keys started the #ShesAKing thread to encourage others to share stories about important women in their lives.
Kris Jenner shared collages with mom Mary Jo and her daughters:
Tori Spelling also went the collage route with her brood:
Sarah Michelle Gellar had us seeing double, posting an image that reveals her to be the spitting image of her mother.
We're glad to see Shannen Doherty (with mom Rosa) is looking healthy and happy:
Madonna shared multiple photos of her kids (including fully-grown Lourdes) and a rare snap of her mom, who was also named Madonna:
Drew Barrymore gave us a nice double of herself with Frankie:
Miley Cyrus gave a squeeze to mom Tish and sister Noah:
Ryan Seacrest threw us all back to an adorable pic with his mom Constance:
Maksim Chmerkovskiy got our hearts dancing with this first Mother's Day photo of Peta Murgatroyd and their son Shai:
Amy Schumer showed us how she learned to read, via mom Sandra in this great throwback:
Sofia Vergara gave us this great throwback pic of her with mom Margarita:
And Justin Timberlake had a gorgeous beach shot to pay a lovely tribute to his wife Jessica Biel, as well as his own mom:
Happy Mother's Day — hope you found your own sweet way to celebrate, online and off!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.