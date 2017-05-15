share tweet pin email

You can say, "I love you, Mom" with flowers. You can say it with breakfast in bed. You can say it with words — goodness knows she never gets sick of hearing it.

Or you can make like these celebrities and say it with social media. Hey, this is 2017. We use what we've got!

Mariah Carey had us singing along with her post, celebrating her own role as a mother with a signature "ooh darling."

Ooh darling cause you'll always be #dembabies 🎶🎶🎶 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on May 13, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

Kelly Clarkson showed us where she gets her smile.

Reese Witherspoon was picture-perfect with kids Ava, Deacon and Tennessee:

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the day with children Apple, Moses and ex Chris Martin:

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream 🍦🎂🍏@autumncomm SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez squeezed twins Max and Emme into the frame for this bunch o' love:

Mothers Day!!! 🌺🌺🌺#proud mama #grateful Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful Mamas!! A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

Gisele Bündchen cuddled with kids Vivian and Benjamin (scroll through for more great images):

As did Katie Holmes with her little one, Suri:

#happymothersday 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Heidi Klum went to some Mickey Mouse location, posing face forward as her kids (Helene, Henry, Lou and Johan) turned away from the camera:

Thank you kids for taking me to the happiest place on earth 😊 #mothersday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 14, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

And shared a picture of herself with mom Erna:

My Mom.... I love you ❤️ #mothersday A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on May 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Alicia Keys gave her mom Terria a hashtag! Keys started the #ShesAKing thread to encourage others to share stories about important women in their lives.

Kris Jenner shared collages with mom Mary Jo and her daughters:

Tori Spelling also went the collage route with her brood:

Sarah Michelle Gellar had us seeing double, posting an image that reveals her to be the spitting image of her mother.

We're glad to see Shannen Doherty (with mom Rosa) is looking healthy and happy:

Madonna shared multiple photos of her kids (including fully-grown Lourdes) and a rare snap of her mom, who was also named Madonna:

The Greatest Accomplishment of my life is to be the Mother I never knew! ♥️ Happy Mother's Day to my Mama whom I hope is watching over me and. to all who have nurtured and suffered and experienced the Joy and sacrifice of Motherhood! 💘🙏🏻😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 14, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

My Love! ♥️ A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on May 14, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Drew Barrymore gave us a nice double of herself with Frankie:

Mother's Day! This was a shoot for @flowerbeauty photographed by @lachlanbailey years ago and I had it framed for @cocokopelman #lovethismoment #meandmygirl #olivemylove A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 13, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Miley Cyrus gave a squeeze to mom Tish and sister Noah:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy mamas day from your girls A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 14, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Ryan Seacrest threw us all back to an adorable pic with his mom Constance:

Every day is Mother's Day when u have the best mom in the world. Thank u for being my number one cheerleader A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) on May 14, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Maksim Chmerkovskiy got our hearts dancing with this first Mother's Day photo of Peta Murgatroyd and their son Shai:

Happy 1st official Mother's Day my love 😍 🌺💐🌸🌼🌹🌷 A post shared by @maksimc on May 14, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Amy Schumer showed us how she learned to read, via mom Sandra in this great throwback:

Happy M Day Sita! I love you! A post shared by @amyschumer on May 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Sofia Vergara gave us this great throwback pic of her with mom Margarita:

Happy mothers day to my mom and all the mothers!! Feliz dia de las madres!!💕💕🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 14, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

And Justin Timberlake had a gorgeous beach shot to pay a lovely tribute to his wife Jessica Biel, as well as his own mom:

Happy Mother's Day — hope you found your own sweet way to celebrate, online and off!

