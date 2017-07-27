Carson Daly quits radio show for sweet reason: 'It's time to put family first'

share tweet pin email

Carson Daly is stepping down as host of his radio show to focus on a more personal gig: fatherhood.

“Today is my very last day on AMP radio… The truth is… the reason I’m going to stop doing radio for now is that I just want to have breakfast with my kids,” he announced in an Instagram post Thursday. “I want to thank you guys. It’s been really incredible.”

Bittersweet morning. So lucky to have been on radio in my hometown for almost 8 yrs. I've decided waking up w my family is what's most important right now. Thanks for listening! @971ampradio A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Jul 27, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Carson, 44, hosted the morning show on 97.1 AMP radio for eight years, a job he loved, but he knew he wanted to focus on other priorities.

“Super simple,” he said. “It’s just time. Anybody who knows me knows I work and travel a ton. I felt it was time for something to give. I want to spend more time with my kids, my wife. Eat breakfast with them and drive them to school. Of all the jobs I have, being a father is far and away the most important to me. It’s time to put family first. Life is moving at warp speed. I don’t want to miss any of it at home.”

Zach Pagano / NBC Siri Daly, London Rose, Carson Daly, Etta Jones, and Jackson James on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Carson is married to Siri Daly, and the pair share three kids: son Jackson James, 8, and daughters Etta Jones, 4, and London Rose, 2.

Fans left a barrage of kind words for the veteran TV and radio host, supporting his decision to put work on the back burner to spend more time with his family.

“You're a great dad and I love watching you and the Today Show. I used to watch you on TRL and I'm so happy for your success!” one commenter wrote. Said another, “THANK YOU For spending your mornings with us all these years.”

Though Carson will no longer be a voice on the morning radio in his hometown, he will continue to appear on TODAY and host NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice."