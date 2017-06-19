share tweet pin email

Father's Day 2017 may be over but the photos keep coming in, and we have to say an extra thanks to Carrie Underwood for providing such a sweet and tender picture of husband Mike Fisher giving their son Isaiah a smooch.

It's nice to see that daddy and son are such close pals, and that Underwood appreciates him as a father as well as a husband. Underwood has been married to Fisher since 2010 and little Isaiah is now 2.

Just check out that wonderful dedication she put in the caption!

Had a lovely night last night celebrating with the players, wives and staff of the @predsnhl ...oh, as well as with this hunk! We are so thankful for such an incredible season and the amazing group of people we got to spend it with! 💛💙 #blessed A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

We've seen Isaiah out and about at Predators games, but we don't get to see him nearly enough hanging out at home with dad, so this is a real treat.

But Underwood wasn't done with the Father's Day photos; after all, the "American Idol" winner has a father of her own to remember — which of course she did, with a throwback picture to Stephen Underwood escorting her at her wedding.

Hope everyone had a delightful Sunday, fathers, sons and grandpas alike!

