Carrie Underwood: My son's laughter is the 'most beautiful music'

Carrie Underwood knows how much joy is found in a child's laughter.

The country superstar, who turns 34 on Friday, loves the sound of her 2-year-old son Isaiah's giggling so much, she shared an audio recording of it with her Instagram fans on Wednesday.

Sometimes the most beautiful music isn't music...the best way to start the day! ❤️️😂 A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:36am PST

"Sometimes the most beautiful music isn't music," the doting mom wrote in the post's caption, adding that Isaiah's laughter is "the best way to start the day."

In the intimate recording, the "Church Bells" singer can be heard sweetly teasing, "I'm going to get you!" to the toddler as he cackles in delight. When Isaiah's giggling fit ends, Underwood coos that she loves him.

It's the kind of precious mother-and-son moment Underwood is sharing more frequently these days.

The seven-time Grammy winner has been savoring life at home with her son and her hubby, Nashville Predators hockey pro Mike Fisher, since deciding to take a break from professional life.

Just two weeks ago, Underwood let fans hear another snippet of Isaiah's sweetness when she shared a video of him singing with her in the car.

She also shared pics from Isaiah's 2nd birthday party in late February.

For now, Underwood's focus is on family and fun and we couldn't be more thrilled for her.