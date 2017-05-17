Parents

'Like a gutted shark': C-section isn't an 'easy way out,' mom says

To some, a cesarean section delivery might seem preferable to hours of labor, but think again. On May 11, Australian mom and blogger Olivia White shared an Instagram post showing her stomach after her own C-section delivery, with blunt words about the procedure.

Look I know it might not be my best angle (or is it?) 😂 but who wouldn't take selfies hours post birth so they can see where they sliced you open and yanked out a whole person 🙋🏼 (if you couldn't tell I still couldn't see past my still inflated uterus) 🙈 This is what you really look like a few hours post c-section 🗡 To anyone who thinks it's the easy way out, we'll try having a 6 inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark 🦈 who had the body parts of the surfer 🏄🏼 it ate retrieved! That's then sewn back together with fishing wire while it feels like your vital organs are trying to escape! I mean sure, everything is 🌈 and 🍭 till the spinal wears off! After that it's like you've been hit by a bus 🚌 which then backed over you just to make sure it didn't miss you the first time! If you don't time the Endone exactly before the previous lot wore off then you will most certainly know you are alive (while wishing you were dead) ☠️ and worst of all you'll feel as if you'll spend your entire life wearing nanna 👵 knickers up around your waist because the thought of anything settling in the canyon between your gut and pubic region is the stuff nightmares are made of 👻🙅🏼 Anyone who's ever had c section knows that you'll forever be dependant on your friends Nancy, Dr 90210 and Spanx because you cannot for the life of you get rise of the ditch that is left by the scar 🙄 But for all the skin tight Kookai dresses I bought while pregnant 🤰🏼 that now make me look like I have a Kangaroo pouch - I wouldn't change it! Because if it wasn't for the ability to deliver my babies 👶🏼 this way they might not be here today 🙌🏻 plus I recon getting cut from A to B sounds way worse 😷🤕

“This is what you really look like a few hours post C-section,” White wrote. “To anyone who thinks it’s the easy way out, well, try having a 6-inch gash in your abdomen like a gutted shark who had the body parts of the surfer it ate retrieved!"

White lives in Melbourne with husband Jeremy and daughters, Annabelle, 3, and Theodora, 1, and the photo is from Theodora's 2016 arrival. Originally, she didn't plan to make her personal photo so public, but felt it was important to correct misconceptions about what a cesarean section is like.

"I was prompted to share it when a friend had come to me about C-sections," she said. "She felt people had made her feel it was an easy way out, and she was disappointed with herself for not birthing naturally."

White disagreed, and felt the photo would help show that few things are "easy" when it comes to giving birth, whatever the form.

"I had (two) C-section births and never really entered into labor naturally, so I don't even know what a contraction or pushing feel like!" White told TODAY. "Many people have told me I'm lucky, that I didn't give birth and that what I did was the 'easy/ way but I didn't believe it was. I wanted to share a raw photo of the reality of a C-section birth."

And it was a reality many moms wanted to share, she said, with close to 2,000 people sharing the image and many more commenting on it.

"It's gone crazy! Each share has thousands of comments of women sharing their stories and it's amazing!" White said. "A lot of women would not have their babies here today if it wasn't for the ability to deliver via C-section. I think it's great woman have taken the opportunity to share their experience and show what it's like! ... Birth is birth, and we are all mothers — we need to stick together!"

