Céline Dion warns Beyoncé about having twins: 'It's going to be hectic'

share tweet pin email

Beyoncé is expecting twins, and the babies-on-the-way have already made an impact on singer — and her fans.

On Thursday, she announced that she's backing out of her headline spot at this year's Coachella on doctor's orders. But fellow star and twin mom Céline Dion warns that's just the start of the double trouble.

Getty Images Céline Dion has some words of wisdom for soon-to-be twin-mom Beyoncé.

"I think it's a double blessing," Dion told E! News at first. "I have twins. I think she's covered. She's been in the business for so long, she's got her own people ... When she does something, she knows what she's doing."

But there's one thing she won't be able to avoid.

"It's going to be hectic in the house," Dion said.

And she should know. Like Bey, Dion was already a mom to one child (René-Charles, now 16) when she gave birth to twin boys, Nelson and Eddy, six years ago.

RELATED: Beyoncé shares more amazing pregnancy photos: 'I have 3 hearts'

Still, the "Loved Me Back to Life" singer is confident Beyoncé and husband Jay Z will be just fine.

"She's fortunate enough that she can have all the people that she wants to help her, but no one will ever replace a mom and she's a great mom," Dion said. "I'm pretty sure of that."

RELATED: Céline Dion opens up on TODAY about 'journey' since losing husband René Angélil

In fact, after watching Beyoncé's show-stopping, baby-bump baring performance at the Grammy's, Dion is certain she can do anything.

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Beyoncé performs at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2017.

"She looks amazing; she makes women dream, she's so beautiful, she's on top of things," Dion raved.