Céline Dion sleeps with her twin sons since husband's death: 'I need them close'

It's been more than a year since Céline Dion lost her husband, René Angélil, following a long battle with cancer, and her grief hasn't lessened in that time — and she doesn't expect that it ever will.

"I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life," the Canadian superstar explained in an interview with The Sun.

But she won't grieve alone.

Dion has found a way to feel supported and to offer support at the same time.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” the singer said. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins."

Sons Nelson and Eddy are 6 years old. Dion also has a 16-year-old son, René-Charles.

"They are comforting me a lot," she continued. "I need them. ... I need them close.”

It's Dion's plan to let the boys tell her when they're ready to move on from their nightly spot by her side.

"When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready," she added.

For now, they spend their evenings snuggled up to mom and watching television. But according to Dion, their dad is never really far from them.

"We kiss him every night," she said. "We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

She still talks to him, too, and remains "deeply in love" with him.

“He’s the love of my life. ... The love that I have for him, I live it every day."