Busy Philipps jumps into pool (with her clothes on) to rescue daughter

Like so many other stars, Busy Philipps spent part of her Fourth of July sharing with her fans on social media what she was up to. However, one of her photos was a little different from your typical celebrity holiday post.

That’s the former “Cougar Town” actress in a pool, with her clothes on. She was in there for a very important reason: to save her 4-year-old daughter, Cricket, from potential danger.

“Just had to jump into my friends pool with my clothes on cause Cricket was on a pool float that was about to go over the edge of the infinity pool and there was no one to help her in the pool and that's just what you do, I guess,” Philipps wrote.

“She's fine. So am I. But I'm pretty soaking wet. So there's that. HAPPY 4TH.”

Philipps, 38, offered additional details in her Instagram story, explaining that Cricket had asked if she could hang out on the pool steps. Philipps gave her permission, but then Cricket climbed onto an inflatable surfboard.

“And it just sort of takes her over to the edge of the infinity pool,” Philipps added. “And at my friend’s house, it’s amazing, but on the other side of the infinity pool is just, like, a straight drop down, like, 10 feet into marshland.”

Philipps said it wasn’t an emergency situation because Cricket knows how to swim, but her daughter was panicking in the moment.

“We were all sitting there and were like, ‘Am I doing this? I guess I gotta do this,’” Philipps said. “I just took my shoes off, put my phone down and just jumped into the pool and got her.”

The pool scare came just two days after Cricket celebrated her 4th birthday.

Cricket is the younger of Philipps’ two children with husband Marc Silverstein. They also have an 8-year-old daughter, Birdie.