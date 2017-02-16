share tweet pin email

There’s a big stroller recall you need to know about.

Britax is recalling almost 700,000 of its B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers with Click & Go receivers because of damaged receiver mounts.

The company has received 33 reports of car seats unexpectedly disconnecting from the strollers when in travel system mode and falling to the ground, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. That led to kids being injured, including suffering scratches, bruises, cuts and bumps to the head.

britax.com The recall affects the Click & Go receiver mounts on the affected Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers.

You should immediately stop using your B-Agile and BOB Motion stroller as a travel system — when the car seat is attached to stroller frame — and get rid of your Click & Go receivers. Contact Britax for a free repair kit for single strollers. If you have one of the recalled double strollers, stop using them with car seats attached.

It’s still safe to use the stroller as long as the car seat is not attached in travel system mode, the company says. Infants can safely ride directly in the fully-reclined stroller.

To check whether your Britax stroller is affected, find the model number and visit the company’s recall site. You’ll find the model number on the inside of the stroller’s metal frame near the right rear wheel for single strollers, and in the front middle underside of the frame on double strollers.

You can also call Britax toll-free at 844-227-0300 for more information.