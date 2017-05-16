Bristol Palin reveals life as a mom of 3: 'My life has never been this normal'

share tweet pin email

Last week, Bristol Palin Meyer became a mom of three. This week, she's written a post to her fans about the big changes little Atlee Bay has had on her family ... and so far, everything seems to be going swimmingly!

my ❤️ is so full A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 14, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

"Her birth was a breeze, we had the best doctor/nurses imaginable, and [spouse] Dakota did amazing!!" she wrote on her Patheos blog. "He held my hand, took care — and encouraged me the entire time, I could not have a more supportive husband. This pregnancy has strengthen [sic] our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family."

The Meyers now include Bristol, Dakota, Tripp (8), Sailor (17 months) and now Atlee. Tripp's dad is Levi Johnston, who Bristol was engaged to on two separate occasions.

everything in life right here 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 11, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

She also had other news: Bristol and co. are no longer Alaskans! They've pulled up stakes and moved to one of the U.S.'s other big states, Texas.

"When Dakota and I got married, we both agreed that we would 'meet in the middle' and move somewhere to dig our roots in a mutual, new, place," she wrote. "We decided on Texas, and I couldn’t be happier! The kids love it too."

For now, Bristol and Dakota are working to integrate Atlee, particularly when it comes to Sailor, who doesn't quite seem to get that this isn't a new doll her mother brought home.

lol I love this pic 😍 my girls!! I updated my blog for the first time in foreverrr, link in bio 🐢🐢 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 15, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

"She loves her little sister and just wants to help us with everything," wrote Bristol. "She is still a little rough, but it is all out of love!"

Meanwhile, "Tripp has always been the best big brother, he has a heart of gold ... He loves our new addition just like I knew he would!"

And in the end, Bristol just sounds grateful, despite any ups and downs. "I am so thankful for the babies God chose me to mother," she wrote. "It has been the best title I could've ever been given."

