Bristol Palin and husband reveal sex of baby No. 3 with sweet photo

In December, Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer revealed they have a baby on the way. Now the happy couple has made another announcement: It's a girl!

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

"Honestly, it was a shock," Palin wrote in a post on her Patheos blog. "I tried to not find out the gender. But when we went to the appointment, Dakota didn’t want to wait. It’s really hard for one parent to know a big secret like that and the other to not know. Of course."

And for a while, despite the difficulty, it stayed that way.

In fact, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum was convinced she had a baby boy on board. That is, until Meyer delivered the big news. Even then, she wasn't so sure.

last trimester! A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:40am PST

"Guess how he eventually convinced me that it was true?" the 26-year-old teased. "He showed me all his Etsy baby girl items he’d been secretly buying for our daughter."

That left her with no doubts.

Palin and U.S. Marine Corps vet Meyer married last June.

This will be baby No. 3 for Palin, who has an 8-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston and a 1-year-old daughter, Sailor, with Meyer.