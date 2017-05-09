Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer welcome baby girl and reveal her unique name

share tweet pin email

Happy birthday, Atlee Bay!

Bristol Palin and husband Dakota Meyer announced the birth of their daughter on Instagram Monday.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay 🎀💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Mom posted the phrase "welcome to the world" alongside a black-and-white photo featuring Atlee cradled in her arms and Meyer by her side.

As for the Marine Corps veteran, he shared the same photo and referred to "the newest edition of the Meyer family," adding the proud-pop hashtag "#dadlife."

My world!!! I can't believe we'll be a family of 5 in a matter of days 🙈😍❤️ A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Atlee is their second child together.

The couple, who married last summer, welcomed their first daughter, Sailor Grace, in 2015. The former reality TV star also has an 8-year-old son, Tripp, with ex-fiance Levi Johnston.

Politician-turned-pundit Sarah Palin helped spread the happy news about her new granddaughter on Facebook, telling her followers, "The whole family couldn't be more thrilled."

