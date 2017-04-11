share tweet pin email

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk welcomed their baby to the world two weeks ago without spreading the news to the media, but now we know a few details about their bundle of joy.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reveal their baby's name and gender Play Video - 0:48 Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reveal their baby's name and gender Play Video - 0:48

E! News reports that the actor and model have a girl and they've given her a beautiful name: Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Of course, it'll be a while before the little one learns her moniker, but we're already learning the meaning behind it.

WireImage Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at Wimbledon on July 06, 2016 in London, England.

The part-Greek, part-French name certainly makes sense for their new arrival, given that "Lea" means "bringer of good news" in Greek.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper becomes a real-life wedding crasher!

As for "de Seine," that's a reference to the river that runs through Paris — and Elle speculates that part may have been inspired by dad's love of all things French. After all, he lived in France for a while and we've long known about his love for the language.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper impostor crashes Sundance, but does he really look the part?

Lea is the first child for Cooper and Shayk, who began dating in 2015.