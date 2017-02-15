share tweet pin email

We see celebrities looking glamorous on magazine covers, the red carpet and in their personal Instagram photos, too. What we don't see? All of the hours and people it takes it make them look red-carpet ready or #nofilter worthy.

Well, one celebrity is trying to change that, especially for her daughters.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, with their daughters, at the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blake Lively has the hair and style that we all idolize, and let's be honest, who hasn't tried to emulate her trademark curls? Yet Lively recently opened up to Refinery29 about how she doesn't want her two daughters to think that her red carpet look is the standard.

"We have really unrealistic beauty standards and beauty norms," the 29-year-old actress said.

"What you’re seeing on red carpets and in magazines takes a lot of effort and a lot of people. People don't understand that it's all very constructed," Lively explained. "What little girls are seeing isn’t what [these celebrities] look like when they wake up in the morning — even though it’s no less beautiful."

Lively and husband, Ryan Reynolds, have two daughters, James, 2, and a baby girl who was born in September.

Lively reflected on how her perception of beauty has changed since she became a parent.

"There's this awareness of what they’re going to be exposed to and what they grow up seeing," Lively said. "For me, it's important for my daughters to know that it's not real life. They’re seeing me dressed up in all this hair and makeup, but they also see me without that. I want them to see both sides, because there is never just one side."