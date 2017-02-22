Wednesday would have been Steve Irwin's 55th birthday, and his daughter Bindi marked the occasion with a sweet throwback photo of the beloved "Crocodile Hunter."
The 18-year-old actress and conservationist shared a vintage shot of her dad with a sulphur-crested cockatoo at an Australia zoo.
"Always in our hearts," she wrote in a caption alongside the image.
She was just 8 when Steve died in 2006.
And Bindi's famous father shared his birthday with another member of the family — his own mother, Lyn Irwin.
Last year, in honor of their big day, Bindi posted a photo of the two of them carrying a crocodile together.
Following Lyn Irwin's death in 2000, Steve penned his own tribute to his mom in support of a memorial fund, and explained how his love for her lived on after the loss.
"I was born right fair smack on my Mum's 20th birthday. Crikey! A birthday present she'll never forget," he wrote. "The umbilical cord of our souls was never cut; to this very day I am connected to my Mum."