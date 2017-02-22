share tweet pin email

Wednesday would have been Steve Irwin's 55th birthday, and his daughter Bindi marked the occasion with a sweet throwback photo of the beloved "Crocodile Hunter."

Always in our hearts. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 5:44am PST

The 18-year-old actress and conservationist shared a vintage shot of her dad with a sulphur-crested cockatoo at an Australia zoo.

"Always in our hearts," she wrote in a caption alongside the image.

She was just 8 when Steve died in 2006.

Handout / Getty Images Steve Irwin poses with his daughter Bindi Irwin October 2, 2005, in Uluru, Australia.

And Bindi's famous father shared his birthday with another member of the family — his own mother, Lyn Irwin.

Last year, in honor of their big day, Bindi posted a photo of the two of them carrying a crocodile together.

My grandmother and Dad. Both of whom I miss desperately. Knowing my grandmother for almost 2 years and my dad for 8, I am blessed to have these beautiful souls with me always. Happy birthday to you both. I love you. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 22, 2016 at 8:37pm PST

Following Lyn Irwin's death in 2000, Steve penned his own tribute to his mom in support of a memorial fund, and explained how his love for her lived on after the loss.

"I was born right fair smack on my Mum's 20th birthday. Crikey! A birthday present she'll never forget," he wrote. "The umbilical cord of our souls was never cut; to this very day I am connected to my Mum."