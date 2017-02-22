Parents

Bindi Irwin shares touching tribute to 'Crocodile Hunter' dad on his birthday

Wednesday would have been Steve Irwin's 55th birthday, and his daughter Bindi marked the occasion with a sweet throwback photo of the beloved "Crocodile Hunter."

Always in our hearts.

The 18-year-old actress and conservationist shared a vintage shot of her dad with a sulphur-crested cockatoo at an Australia zoo.

"Always in our hearts," she wrote in a caption alongside the image.

She was just 8 when Steve died in 2006.

Steve Irwin poses with his daughter Bindi Irwin October 2, 2005, in Uluru, Australia.

And Bindi's famous father shared his birthday with another member of the family — his own mother, Lyn Irwin.

Last year, in honor of their big day, Bindi posted a photo of the two of them carrying a crocodile together.

Following Lyn Irwin's death in 2000, Steve penned his own tribute to his mom in support of a memorial fund, and explained how his love for her lived on after the loss.

"I was born right fair smack on my Mum's 20th birthday. Crikey! A birthday present she'll never forget," he wrote. "The umbilical cord of our souls was never cut; to this very day I am connected to my Mum."

