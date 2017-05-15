Parents

See Billie Lourd's touching tribute to mom Carrie Fisher on Mother's Day

Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom, Carrie Fisher, on the first Mother’s Day since her death.

The 24-year-old “Scream Queens” actress posted a childhood photo of herself sitting on her mom's lap during a train ride. She shared the picture on her Instagram account Sunday without any caption, just the symbol of a heart.

Fisher passed away in December after suffering a heart attack during a flight. The actress, who gained international fame playing Princess Leia on "Star Wars," was 60. Her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, passed away a day later from a stroke.

Lourd has had many more reasons than usual to think of her mother. On May the Fourth, she posted another online tribute to her mother. She put up a picture of her mom carrying her, while Chewbacca stood behind them, with the caption: "#maythe4thbewithyou.”

💫👩‍👧💫 #maythe4thbewithyou

Last month, Lourd also participated in a tribute to Fisher during a "Star Wars" celebration in Orlando while wearing a Princess Leia-inspired outfit.

Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd share tributes to Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd share tributes to Carrie Fisher

