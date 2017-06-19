They're here! Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly welcome twins

Blue Ivy is a big sister!
Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, have welcomed twins, People magazine reports. The news about the couple's newest bundles of joy was also tweeted out by Beyoncé's father.
"They're here!" Mathew Knowles announced in Twitter and Instagram posts that featured a photo of balloons and read "Happy birthday to the twins."
The gender of the newest members of the Carter family was not immediately known.
Last week, the rumor mill went into overdrive after former President Obama spoke about the twins during a tribute to Jay Z for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In a pre-taped message aired last Thursday night, Obama noted similarities between him and the rapper, including the fact they both have wives "who are significantly popular than we are." He also mentioned their children.
"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up,” the president said.
Many on social media took that to mean Beyoncé was having twin girls, while others thought it simply was a reference to how many children she would soon have.
The 35-year-old singer publicly announced her pregnancyback in February, sharing a stunning photo of herself cradling her belly while kneeling in front of a colorful floral wreath.
"We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
The singer's mom, Tina Knowles, also celebrated on Instagram, writing, "WOW I don't have to keep the secret anymore? I am soooo happy. God is so good. Twin blessings."
Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012.
She's an award-winning singer and actress who's gone from Destiny's Child to performing for the president to motherhood.
2001
From dancing in dazzling leotards to gracing the red carpet with husband Jay Z, Beyonce lives a superstar life.
Beyonce began her musical career as part of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child in 1998. After much-publicized turmoil and various reincarnations of the act, the trio of Kelly Rowland, Knowles and Michelle Williams, from left, became one of the most successful pop groups of the early 2000s. The group's hit singles included "Independent Women Part I," "Bootylicious" and "Survivor."AFP-Getty Images
2001
Beyonce and Jay Z appear on MTV's "TRL" Nov. 21, 2002. The singer has remained mostly private about her relationship with the rapper, whom she married on April 4, 2008, in New York City.WireImage
2002
In 2002, Beyonce went from the concert stage to the big screen, co-starring in the film "Austin Powers in Goldmember," playing Foxxy Cleopatra opposite Mike Myers and Michael Caine. She also recorded the song "Work It Out" for the film's soundtrack.New Line Cinema
2004
On June 13, 2005, Destiny's Child announced that they would disband after their world tour ended in September. In Oct. 2005, the group released their final album, "#1's," including all of Destiny's Child's No. 1 hits and most of their well-known songs.AFP-Getty Images
2006
Anika Noni Rose, Knowles and Jennifer Hudson, from left, perform as a '60s girl group in "Dreamgirls." The film received five Golden Globe nominations in 2006, including a best actress nomination for Beyonce.DreamWorks Pictures via Reuters
2007
Beyonce poses with her trophy for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2007. Her second studio album, "B'Day," was released on Sept. 5, 2006, to coincide with the celebration of her 25th birthday.AFP/Getty Images
2008
Beyonce portrays Etta James in a scene from "Cadillac Records." The singer was nominated for a Golden Globe for best original song for "Once in a Lifetime" from the film.AP
2008
Beyonce performs on the TODAY show in New York's Rockefeller Center on Nov. 26, 2008. She sang "If I Were a Boy," "Single Ladies," "At Last" and "Crazy in Love." Her third studio album, "I Am Sasha Fierce," hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts that morning.AP
2009
Beyonce performs during the "We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial" in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18.AP
2009
President Barack Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama wave to Beyonce after their first dance together at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The singer performed the Etta James classic "At Last."AP
2009
Beyonce sports a black and gold mermaid-style gown upon arrival at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 22.Reuters
2009
Beyonce performs during the 81st Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2009.EPA
2009
Beyonce holds one of three awards she received during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the O2 World arena in Berlin on Nov. 5, 2009.EPA
2009
Taylor Swift, right, finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year and called Swift back to the stage to finish a speech which had been cut off by Kanye West.Reuters
2010
Beyonce accepts the best female pop vocal performance award during the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2010.Getty Images
2011
Beyonce performs onstage during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22, 2011 in Las Vegas.Getty Images
2011
Beyonce headlines the Pyramid stage on the fourth and final day of the 2011 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 26, 2011.Getty Images
2011
Beyonce revealed her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.Reuters
2011
Beyonce walks with her mother, Tina Knowles, as they launch their fashion collection, House of Dereon, in London on Sept. 17, 2011.AP
2011
Beyonce poses for a photo during an event to debut her new fragrance Beyonce Pulse at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. By 2016 Beyonce had 13 perfumes.Reuters
2012
Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter made her debut on Feb. 10, 2012. Jay Z and Beyonce took to the internet to introduce their month-old daughter to their fans on the web page helloblueivycarter.tumblr.com. "We welcome you to share our joy," the couple wrote of their first child together.helloblueivycarter.tumblr.com
2012
Beyonce appears on the cover of People magazine as the world's most beautiful woman on April 25, 2012.
"I feel more beautiful than I've ever felt because I've given birth. I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this earth," Beyonce told People in an interview for the issue.People
2012
Beyonce attends the Costume Institute Gala celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 7, 2012.Getty Images
2013
Recording artists Jay Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Jan. 21, 2013.Reuters
2013
President Barack Obama listens as Beyonce sings the national anthem during his inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. She would later be criticized for not singing live.AP
2013
After taking heat for lip-syncing at the 2013 presidential inauguration, Beyonce held a press conference before the Super Bowl and sang the national anthem live to prove she could do it.Getty Images
2013
Beyonce's sexy black leather costume and risque performance at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show resulted in complaints from some who wanted a more family-friendly show.Getty Images
2013
Beyonce reunited with her '90s band, Destiny's Child, in a much-buzzed-about concert at halftime of the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013.Reuters
2013
Beyonce poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala benefit "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013 in New York.AP
2013
Jay Z joins Beyonce onstage during the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013 on Aug. 5, 2013 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.AP
2013
Jay Z and Beyoncé make a surprise cameo in Cuba, on April 4, 2013 to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The trip drew criticism from some politicians who objected to what appeared to be a celebrity tourist excursion to the embargoed country.AP
2014
Beyonce performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsals at The Forum on August 23, 2014 in Inglewood, California.WireImage
2014
Beyonce smiles with Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy after accepting the Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in California on August 24, 2014.Reuters
2014
Beyonce poses in the press room during the 56th Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.Getty Images
2015
Beyonce poses in the press room during the 57th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.Getty Images
2015
Beyonce, wearing Givenchy, attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York. The skin-colored evening dress had strategically-placed multi-color crystals and stones that just covered the singer’s curves.Getty Images
2016
Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.Getty Images
2016
Beyonce accepts the CDFA Fashion Icon Award onstage at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York.Getty Images
2016
Beyonce and Blue Ivy attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York.Getty Images
2016
Beyonce, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Jay Z appear onstage during a Get Out The Vote concert at Wolstein Center on Nov. 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.Getty Images
2017
On Feb. 1, 2017 Beyonce shared the news that she was pregnant with twins on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself with her hands on her baby bump, kneeling in front of a wreath of flowers with a long green veil over her head.Beyonce/Instagram
2017
Beyonce performs pregnant during the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles.Getty Images
Since revealing the happy news, the expectant mom has continued to delight her 101 million Instagram followers with a series of gorgeous photos showing off her bump.
Queen Bey looked regal as ever in a formfitting purple frock in early April.
Just a few weeks later, she was a red-hot mama in a dramatic red Halston gown.
And Bey and Blue looked adorable in white on Easter Sunday.
In late May, she shared stunning photos from her baby shower, aptly called "The Carter Push Party."
And more recently, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy marked Memorial Day weekend with a sweet mother-daughter snap.
We can't wait to see the family's new additions!