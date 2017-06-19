They're here! Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly welcome twins

share tweet pin email

Blue Ivy is a big sister!

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, have welcomed twins, People magazine reports. The news about the couple's newest bundles of joy was also tweeted out by Beyoncé's father.

"They're here!" Mathew Knowles announced in Twitter and Instagram posts that featured a photo of balloons and read "Happy birthday to the twins."

They're here! .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #beyonce #jayz #twins #birthday #happybirthday A post shared by Mathew Knowles (@mrmathewknowles) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

The gender of the newest members of the Carter family was not immediately known.

Last week, the rumor mill went into overdrive after former President Obama spoke about the twins during a tribute to Jay Z for the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. In a pre-taped message aired last Thursday night, Obama noted similarities between him and the rapper, including the fact they both have wives "who are significantly popular than we are." He also mentioned their children.

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he’s going to have me beat once those two twins show up,” the president said.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Many on social media took that to mean Beyoncé was having twin girls, while others thought it simply was a reference to how many children she would soon have.

The 35-year-old singer publicly announced her pregnancyback in February, sharing a stunning photo of herself cradling her belly while kneeling in front of a colorful floral wreath.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

"We would like to share our love and happiness," she wrote. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

The singer's mom, Tina Knowles, also celebrated on Instagram, writing, "WOW I don't have to keep the secret anymore? I am soooo happy. God is so good. Twin blessings."

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012.

Slideshow Photos AP Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years She's an award-winning singer and actress who's gone from Destiny's Child to performing for the president to motherhood. Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2001 From dancing in dazzling leotards to gracing the red carpet with husband Jay Z, Beyonce lives a superstar life. Beyonce began her musical career as part of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child in 1998. After much-publicized turmoil and various reincarnations of the act, the trio of Kelly Rowland, Knowles and Michelle Williams, from left, became one of the most successful pop groups of the early 2000s. The group's hit singles included "Independent Women Part I," "Bootylicious" and "Survivor." AFP-Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2001 Beyonce and Jay Z appear on MTV's "TRL" Nov. 21, 2002. The singer has remained mostly private about her relationship with the rapper, whom she married on April 4, 2008, in New York City. WireImage

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2002 In 2002, Beyonce went from the concert stage to the big screen, co-starring in the film "Austin Powers in Goldmember," playing Foxxy Cleopatra opposite Mike Myers and Michael Caine. She also recorded the song "Work It Out" for the film's soundtrack. New Line Cinema

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2004 On June 13, 2005, Destiny's Child announced that they would disband after their world tour ended in September. In Oct. 2005, the group released their final album, "#1's," including all of Destiny's Child's No. 1 hits and most of their well-known songs. AFP-Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2006 Anika Noni Rose, Knowles and Jennifer Hudson, from left, perform as a '60s girl group in "Dreamgirls." The film received five Golden Globe nominations in 2006, including a best actress nomination for Beyonce. DreamWorks Pictures via Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2007 Beyonce poses with her trophy for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2007. Her second studio album, "B'Day," was released on Sept. 5, 2006, to coincide with the celebration of her 25th birthday. AFP/Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2008 Beyonce portrays Etta James in a scene from "Cadillac Records." The singer was nominated for a Golden Globe for best original song for "Once in a Lifetime" from the film. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2008 Beyonce performs on the TODAY show in New York's Rockefeller Center on Nov. 26, 2008. She sang "If I Were a Boy," "Single Ladies," "At Last" and "Crazy in Love." Her third studio album, "I Am Sasha Fierce," hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts that morning. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2009 Beyonce performs during the "We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial" in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2009 President Barack Obama, left, and first lady Michelle Obama wave to Beyonce after their first dance together at the Neighborhood Inaugural Ball in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 20. The singer performed the Etta James classic "At Last." AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2009 Beyonce sports a black and gold mermaid-style gown upon arrival at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood on Feb. 22. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2009 Beyonce performs during the 81st Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood on Feb. 22, 2009. EPA

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2009 Beyonce holds one of three awards she received during the MTV Europe Music Awards at the O2 World arena in Berlin on Nov. 5, 2009. EPA

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2009 Taylor Swift, right, finishes her previously interrupted acceptance speech for best female video as Beyonce watches at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 13, 2009. Beyonce had been announced as the winner of the award for video of the year and called Swift back to the stage to finish a speech which had been cut off by Kanye West. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2010 Beyonce accepts the best female pop vocal performance award during the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2010. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2011 Beyonce performs onstage during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22, 2011 in Las Vegas. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2011 Beyonce headlines the Pyramid stage on the fourth and final day of the 2011 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 26, 2011. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2011 Beyonce revealed her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2011 Beyonce walks with her mother, Tina Knowles, as they launch their fashion collection, House of Dereon, in London on Sept. 17, 2011. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2011 Beyonce poses for a photo during an event to debut her new fragrance Beyonce Pulse at Macy's store in New York September 22, 2011. By 2016 Beyonce had 13 perfumes. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2012 Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy Carter made her debut on Feb. 10, 2012. Jay Z and Beyonce took to the internet to introduce their month-old daughter to their fans on the web page helloblueivycarter.tumblr.com. "We welcome you to share our joy," the couple wrote of their first child together. helloblueivycarter.tumblr.com

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2012 Beyonce appears on the cover of People magazine as the world's most beautiful woman on April 25, 2012. "I feel more beautiful than I've ever felt because I've given birth. I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this earth," Beyonce told People in an interview for the issue. People

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2012 Beyonce attends the Costume Institute Gala celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 7, 2012. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 Recording artists Jay Z and Beyonce arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Jan. 21, 2013. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 President Barack Obama listens as Beyonce sings the national anthem during his inauguration on Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. She would later be criticized for not singing live. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 After taking heat for lip-syncing at the 2013 presidential inauguration, Beyonce held a press conference before the Super Bowl and sang the national anthem live to prove she could do it. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 Beyonce's sexy black leather costume and risque performance at the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show resulted in complaints from some who wanted a more family-friendly show. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 Beyonce reunited with her '90s band, Destiny's Child, in a much-buzzed-about concert at halftime of the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 Beyonce poses on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala benefit "Punk: Chaos to Couture" on May 6, 2013 in New York. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 Jay Z joins Beyonce onstage during the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour 2013 on Aug. 5, 2013 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2013 Jay Z and Beyoncé make a surprise cameo in Cuba, on April 4, 2013 to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The trip drew criticism from some politicians who objected to what appeared to be a celebrity tourist excursion to the embargoed country. AP

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2014 Beyonce performs onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsals at The Forum on August 23, 2014 in Inglewood, California. WireImage

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2014 Beyonce smiles with Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy after accepting the Video Vanguard Award onstage during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in California on August 24, 2014. Reuters

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2014 Beyonce poses in the press room during the 56th Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2015 Beyonce poses in the press room during the 57th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2015 Beyonce, wearing Givenchy, attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York. The skin-colored evening dress had strategically-placed multi-color crystals and stones that just covered the singer’s curves. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2016 Beyonce and Bruno Mars perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2016 Beyonce accepts the CDFA Fashion Icon Award onstage at the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2016 Beyonce and Blue Ivy attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2016 Beyonce, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Jay Z appear onstage during a Get Out The Vote concert at Wolstein Center on Nov. 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Getty Images

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2017 On Feb. 1, 2017 Beyonce shared the news that she was pregnant with twins on Instagram with a stunning photo of herself with her hands on her baby bump, kneeling in front of a wreath of flowers with a long green veil over her head. Beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce's superstar life: See the singer's best looks throughout the years of 2017 Beyonce performs pregnant during the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Since revealing the happy news, the expectant mom has continued to delight her 101 million Instagram followers with a series of gorgeous photos showing off her bump.

Queen Bey looked regal as ever in a formfitting purple frock in early April.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

Just a few weeks later, she was a red-hot mama in a dramatic red Halston gown.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly welcome twins Play Video - 0:34 Beyonce and Jay Z reportedly welcome twins Play Video - 0:34

And Bey and Blue looked adorable in white on Easter Sunday.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

In late May, she shared stunning photos from her baby shower, aptly called "The Carter Push Party."

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

And more recently, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy marked Memorial Day weekend with a sweet mother-daughter snap.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

We can't wait to see the family's new additions!