Beyoncé shares first photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter

share tweet pin email

The queen does things on her own schedule.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Beyonce shares first photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter Play Video - 1:22 Beyonce shares first photo of twins Rumi and Sir Carter Play Video - 1:22

Undoubtedly, Beyoncé knows that her fans have been clamoring for a look at her new twins — and to get a confirmation of their names — for weeks. But now, in her own royal time, Queen Bey has at last unveiled the newcomers in a spectacular, flower-filled Instagram shot ... and confirmed that her twins, now one month old, are named Rumi and Sir Carter.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The twosome join the royal family of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Carter, who also have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. Most of what we know about the superstar singer's pregnancy has come from Instagram and related headlines — like when the Carters began proceedings to trademark the newborns' names early in July.

Grandma Tina Knowles also couldn't resist posting the picture along with a sweet note: "So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ... proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter ... Boy and girl what a blessing."

The new picture, which was posted Thursday, reminds us quite a lot of the image she used to make the announcement that they were on the way in February:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

With the two photos side-by-side, we see the similar floral background and veil atop Queen Bey's head. There's no question that she knows how to make a show-stopping birthday announcement!

Instagram / @beyonce Beyonce, before and after giving birth to her bey-bies.

We like to imagine that the household of Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z is virtually spilling over with beautiful blooms all the time, and that mom and dad always find time to dance:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Congratulations again, you two! The kids look beautiful, as does mom!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.