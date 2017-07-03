Parents

Beyoncé and Jay-Z may have revealed the names of their twins

TODAY

So far, there aren't many known knowns about Beyoncé and Jay-Z's twins.

We do know the singer and her husband (aka Shawn Carter) were expecting twins, and we're reasonably certain she gave birth in mid-June (grandpa Matthew Knowles couldn't contain his social media excitement). But that's about it!

Until now. Maybe.

According to People, on June 26 the company run by the new parents — which owns trademarks to their names (and which filed one for their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy earlier this year) — has filed trademarks for Rumi and Sir Carter.

The Carters tried trademarking the name Blue Ivy in 2012 but lost.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

"Rumi" is the last name of a 13th century Persian poet, and "Sir" is used in one of his poems, so that may have something to say about the origins — assuming this information is correct. TODAY reached out to the Carters' reps but hasn't received confirmation.

Still, if true this would likely indicate that the couple now have one 5-year-old daughter and two newborns. We hope to learn more soon, but for now ... everything's still a Rumi. Er, rumor.

Yes, Sir!

