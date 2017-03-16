BBC Dad's cute kids steal the show once again during press conference

share tweet pin email

"BBC Dad" and his family have charmed us once again.

Robert Kelly, the college professor whose adorable little ones crashed a live interview he was giving to the BBC earlier this week, said a press conference Wednesday that he was delighted his family "blooper" brought so many people joy.

Ha Kyung-min / AP Robert Kelly, left, at a press conference with his wife Jung-a Kim, right, and children James and Marion at the university in Busan, South Korea, Wednesday.

However, "We thought it was a disaster," he said, adding he figured the BBC and other news organizations would never ask him to speak on television again after the gaffe.

“My real life punched through the fake cover I had created on television,” he told the assembled reporters. “This is the kind of thing a lot of working parents can relate to.”

Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, became an internet sensation when his 4-year-old daughter, Marion, and 8-month-old son, James, interrupted a webcam interview he was giving to the BBC about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Kelly managed to keep a straight face while his wife, Kim Jung-A, slid into the room and frantically collected the two rogue children.

With her pink glasses and "hippity-hoppity" strut, little Marion was particularly charming in the video, and she did not disappoint during the news conference at her dad's university.

Once again, she stole the show, looking adorably bored while sucking on a lollipop.

At one point, she even laid her head on the table at one point, showing perhaps how pooped she was by all the attention.

Meanwhile, Kelly explained that while he tries to keep his office space strictly for business, he wants his children to feel comfortable approaching their dad, which is why they may have felt comfortable barging in.

"We love our children very much," he said, "and we are happy that our family blooper, our family error there on television, brought so much laughter to so many people."