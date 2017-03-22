Parents

'BBC Dad' is back on TV (but this time he locked the office door)

"BBC Dad" is back doing serious interviews in his office. Unfortunately for the rest of us, he remembered to lock the door this time.

Robert Kelly, the professor at a South Korean university whose children adorably crashed a live interview with the BBC last week, appeared on CNN International Wednesday to discuss a failed North Korean missile launch.

Kelly couldn't resist a little dad humor before his appearance.

It marked Kelly's first news-related interview since his 4-year-old daughter, Marion, and 8-month-old son, James, barged into his home office during a webcam interview he was giving to the BBC about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Kelly tried to keep it together while his wife, Kim Jung-A scrambled into the room and corralled the children before yanking them out of there.

Family of viral BBC TV interview holds press conference

Family of viral BBC TV interview holds press conference

"My real life punched through the fake cover I had created on television," he told reporters at a press conference last week. "This is the kind of thing a lot of working parents can relate to."

With her confident, "hippity-hoppity" strut, Marion was the clear star of the show. She again charmed everyone at the press conference on March 16 while sucking a lollipop in her pink glasses and fashionable outfit.

Ha Kyung-min / AP
Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University, once again had his adorable children, Marion and James, steal the show during a press conference on March 16 about his BBC interview that went viral after the two toddlers interrupted it.

As Kelly spoke to CNN on Wednesday, there was a sad realization - Marion is not coming through that door. All good things must come to an end.

Family in viral BBC video: Kids' gatecrashing was 'chaos' but 'terribly cute'

Family in viral BBC video: Kids' gatecrashing was 'chaos' but 'terribly cute'

