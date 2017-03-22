'BBC Dad' is back on TV (but this time he locked the office door)

"BBC Dad" is back doing serious interviews in his office. Unfortunately for the rest of us, he remembered to lock the door this time.
Robert Kelly, the professor at a South Korean university whose children adorably crashed a live interview with the BBC last week, appeared on CNN International Wednesday to discuss a failed North Korean missile launch.
Kelly couldn't resist a little dad humor before his appearance.
It marked Kelly's first news-related interview since his 4-year-old daughter, Marion, and 8-month-old son, James, barged into his home office during a webcam interview he was giving to the BBC about the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
RELATED: BBC Dad's cute kids steal the show once again during press conference
Kelly tried to keep it together while his wife, Kim Jung-A scrambled into the room and corralled the children before yanking them out of there.
Family of viral BBC TV interview holds press conferencePlay Video - 1:00
Family of viral BBC TV interview holds press conferencePlay Video - 1:00
More video
Can you pronounce these tricky places? We couldn’t!
Tomb of Jesus reopens in Jerusalem after multimillion-dollar renovation
Tennessee teacher suspected of kidnapping researched teen marriage, police say
Chuck Barris, ‘Gong Show’ creator and host, dies at 87
"My real life punched through the fake cover I had created on television," he told reporters at a press conference last week. "This is the kind of thing a lot of working parents can relate to."
RELATED: 'Yes, I was wearing pants': Dad talks about being interrupted by kids on live TV
With her confident, "hippity-hoppity" strut, Marion was the clear star of the show. She again charmed everyone at the press conference on March 16 while sucking a lollipop in her pink glasses and fashionable outfit.
As Kelly spoke to CNN on Wednesday, there was a sad realization - Marion is not coming through that door. All good things must come to an end.
Family in viral BBC video: Kids' gatecrashing was 'chaos' but 'terribly cute'Play Video - 1:40
Family in viral BBC video: Kids' gatecrashing was 'chaos' but 'terribly cute'Play Video - 1:40
More video
‘Handshake teacher’ Barry White Jr. teams with Harlem Globetrotter to delight kids
Meet the twin toddlers whose all-night party has gone viral
People drink HOW MUCH beer during March Madness?
Slice of Orange: Snow covers the plaza and the Orange Room goes green!
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.