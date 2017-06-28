'Bad Moms' takes on the holidays! See sequel's filthy and furiously funny trailer

share tweet pin email

It's like Christmas in July! Or, at least late June: The first trailer for "A Bad Moms Christmas," the sequel to last year's "Bad Moms" ensemble extravaganza, has now dropped — and we're already counting the days.

Where "Bad Moms" took on the PTA and traditional mom parenting at home, it looks like "Christmas" is about to take on the holiday season. The trailer reveals that the stars from the original — Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn — have returned to wreak more BFF badness, and do a lot of drinking and swearing at the same time.

YouTube Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis take on the holidays.

Seriously, though: there is a lot of swearing in this trailer. You have been warned.

These are not your Hallmark card moms, sweating behind the scenes to create a picture-perfect holiday that everyone except themselves gets to enjoy. The ladies appear to be staging a rebellion against working their collective butts off for the big day — but not everyone agrees with that attitude. When Christine Baranski shows up as Kunis' character's mom, things get nasty quickly.

YouTube Why buy a tree when you can shoplift one?

"You are a mom," Baranski tells Kunis in the trailer. "Moms don't enjoy, they give joy. That's how being a mom works."

Ouch!

Bell opened up about the first "Bad Moms" flick to TODAY in 2016, saying, "The goal of the movie is to remind us that there are so many different types of parents out there. And that's great, because there are so many different types of kids. The movie is saying, 'We see you, we hear you, we get you. We're all on the same team here.'"

So deck us in tinsel, call out the choir and start dumping snow: We still have four full months before "Bad Moms Christmas" gets released on Nov. 3, and we definitely can't wait.

Bad moms, bad moms, whatcha gonna do?

