"Bachelor" fans, we have news!
Vienna Girardi, the winner of the reality series' Season 14, just announced on Instagram she's expecting twins with a sweet shot of her ultrasound.
As you may remember, after a contentious relationship with her fellow contestants on the show, Girardi accepted the final rose and a 3-carat diamond ring from star Jake Pavelka in March 2010. But they split that June — she ended it over the phone — and he later appeared on shows like "Drop Dead Diva" and "Bachelor Pad."
During her time on "The Bachelor," Girardi admitted she had been married once before. Later on "Bachelor Pad," she dated former "Bachelorette" contestant Kasey Kahl, but the pair split in 2011. In 2016, she got engaged to race care driver Todd Allen, her boyfriend of three years.
These will be Girardi's first children.
Kathie Lee on 'The Bachelorette' season premiere: 'This is a freak show!'
