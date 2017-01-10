From Alden to Zinnia, here are the names that Nameberry experts think should be on every parent's short list today
If the 2017 parent were limited to only 100 possible baby names, what should they be? Which names strike that perfect balance of being supremely stylish but not trendy, distinctive yet not weird, creative yet down-to-earth?
We've whittled down the thousands of possibilities to the elite 100 best baby names that are most emblematic of our times while also being timeless and forward-facing. The names here are perfect for a 2017 baby yet will serve him or her well into the turn of the next century (now there's an amazing thought).
Of course, there are hundreds of other awesome baby names that potentially fit these criteria. But these are our picks for the very best of the best right now, and why.
Alden: May unseat the popular Aiden, thanks to actor Ehrenreich, the new Han in Star Wars
Amity: Friendly update for Hope and Faith
Amos: A Biblical boy that could follow the newly successful Abel
Araminta: British classic fresher than Arabella
Arcadia: Heavenly name for the optimistic
Archer: Fresher than Hunter, cooler than Arthur
Arrow: Its aim is true
Ash: Cool short form of Ashton or Asher, or full name on its own
Astrid: Scandi import with lots of style
Auden: Poetic surname chosen by Kelsey Grammer for baby #
Aviva: Vivacious palindromic choice
Baxter: Could Bax be the new Max?
Bea Beatrice or Beatrix: Short form that stands alone
Benno: Ancient saints’ name makes Ben special
Birdie: Nature name taking flight
Booker:African-American hero name with literary and musical association
Bowie: The late idol inspiring baby namers
Briar: New unisex nature name in the Top 000
Calliope: Love child of Cadence and Penelope
Cassius: Ancient Roman name that couldn't be cooler
Celeste: Ladylike name with heavenly associations
Clara: Clearly the most stylish Claire-related name today
Clark: Old-time heartthrob and superhero returns
Corin: The Bard gave us this distinctive yet straightforward boys' name
Cressida: Posh British possibility with a Shakespearean pedigree
Cyrus: Celeb choice with historic Eastern roots
Daisy: Perennially-fresh and charming flower name
Dashiell: Literary name with lots of dash
Delphine: Chic French twist on floral name
Dylan: Rebel poet name turned modern classic
Echo: Three trends -- mythological, o-ending word name -- in one modern choice
Eliza: Classic revival keeps gathering steam
Ember: Emma meets Amber
Emilia: Khaleesi gone classic
Esme: With love and….more love
Esther: Biblical heroine name weds ancient and feminist appeal
Felicity: Rogue One star Felicity Jones adds strength to this frilly name
Felix: Ancient saint turned cartoon cat turned happy modern baby name
Fiona: Romantic Scottish favorite moving on from Shrek
Forrest: Nature name with buttoned-down appeal
Frank: Frank Ocean updates this name from the Sinatra era
Frankie: Boyish nickname hot for girls
Geneva: Swiss place name destination
Gideon: Biblical boy name on the rise
Goldie: One name that's both rich and fun
Greer: Tailored Hollywood name, fresher than Harlow or Sloane
Gus: Friendly, informal Gus is the new Max
Indigo: Bright blue unisex baby name
Ines/Inez: Spanish-inflected variation of Agnes with starry new gloss
Iris: Elegant floral that’s also the name of the goddess of the rainbow
Isadora: The new Isa girls’ name in town
Keziah: Biblical name that feels sleek and modern
Lachlan: Scottish choice finding wider favor
Lark: Bird name that sings sweetly in the middle
Lionel:Jazzy name with stylish leonine associations
Louise: This year's nominee for how can it NOT be in the Top 000?
Loxley: Popping on Pinterest
Loyal: Virtue name that works for boys and girls
Lucian: Attractive male spin on the popular Lucy and Lucia
Lula: Vintage girls’ name on the upswing, and Liv Tyler's new daughter
Lux: As simple as it is luxurious
Marguerite: Cooler than Margaret, more classic than Margo
McCoy: The new Miles
Mirabelle: The new Isabelle
Monty: British favorite still fresh here
Osiris: Name from Egyptian mythology that feel powerful today
Otis: Bluesy choice that's the epitome of cool
Otto: Newest old O name for boys
Ozzie: Adorable O nickname for Ozias, Oswald, etc Oz works too
Pearl: The most stylish middle name of the moment
Persephone: Now that Penelope is a Top 00 hottie, Persephone is rising
Posey: Sweet update on Poppy and Rosie
Quincy: Unusual Presidential choice that works for boys and girls
Ray: Sleek, simple name right for both genders
Reeve: A successor to celebrity surname name Reese
Remy: French, simple, delicious for either sex
Reuben: Hot Biblical boy name
Roman: Celebrity favorite with noble pedigree
Rosamund: Elegant rose family member
Ruth: Rich Biblical name finding new fans
Sadie: The fastest-rising girl name on Nameberry
Sage: A unisex name marrying wisdom and the natural world
Sasha: Unisex name re-embraced for boys
Saskia: Dutch treat with artistic vibe
Sayer: More eloquent than Sawyer
Simone: Gold medalist times two
Snow: Fresh, winter white choice
Soleil: Sunny French name shining here
Sybil: A not-done Downton Abbey name
Sylvie: Sweet French-accented choice
Tallulah: Dramatic name favored by celebrities, but still distinctive in the real world
Thea: Newcomer to the Top 000 that feels both classic and modern
Thor: Powerful superhero choice
Vera: Fresher than Cora or Ava
Wilder: Prepster name with an outdoorsy vibe
Winnie: Winning nickname-name finding new fans, including Jimmy Fallon
Winston: Churchill makes it a hero name, but Winston feels wearable for a child, too
Yara: Spanish favorite slowly being discovered by the wider world
Zelda: New series based on the life of Zelda Fitzgerald debuts on Amazon early this year
Zinnia: Exotic floral choice