Awkward! See what happens when a mom and her son end up on the kiss cam

The kiss cam is all about capturing sweet or awkward moments, like that cute smooch between an old married couple or the guy that gets put in the friend zone by the female pal in the next seat.

Then there's the embarrassing moment that happened at Thursday night's Milwaukee Bucks game.

Awkward Kiss Cam Moment Number 324... pic.twitter.com/bA52qa5ndq — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2017

As the kiss cam panned to a pair of Bucks fans, the man began shaking his head and mouthed, "That's my mom."

And judging by her face, the woman next to him, presumably his mother, was also clearly disgusted.

It was a far cry from sweet scenes over the years like TODAY's Al Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, on the kiss cam at a New York Mets game, or former president Jimmy Carter and his wife of 70 years, Rosalynn, at an Atlanta Braves game.

Maybe they should've made a sign, like the guy who popped up on the kiss cam at a University of Minnesota hockey game in 2014 .

He had a piece of paper that read "My sister" with an arrow pointing to the woman next to him. Gotta come prepared!

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.