'Aunt Savannah' Guthrie holds Hoda Kotb's daughter in sweet photo

share tweet pin email

Haley Joy Kotb is the toast of TODAY!

The sweet little girl, whose mom is TODAY's own Hoda Kotb, has been receiving a steady stream of visitors from the show since mom adopted her last month.

Kotb took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of "Aunt Savannah" Guthrie snuggling up to the precious little one.

Aunt savannah showed us how to swaddle !!! Happy Haley xoxo ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

"Aunt Savannah showed us how to swaddle!!! Happy Haley xoxo," Kotb captioned the shot.

Uncle matt! ❤️❤️❤️ @todayshow A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:15am PST

Days ago, Kotb shared a photo of "Uncle Matt" Lauer grinning ear to ear as he held little Haley Joy to his chest.

‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy She smiled!!‬ A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Mar 2, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Last week, the child spent some quality time with Uncle Al (Roker), who cradled her in his arms. Roker shared a shot of the sweetness and added a touching note in the photo's caption.

"‪If you want an #antidote to everything going on, look into the face of heaven. Fell in love with @hodakotb beautiful #HaleyJoy. She smiled!!‬," he gushed.

The little cutie also met with Auntie Jenna (Bush Hager), who got teary-eyed holding her new "niece."

"She is perfect," she wrote, noting that Haley Joy's mom was "beaming."

RELATED: Hoda Kotb graces cover of People magazine with her 'dream baby,' Haley Joy

Kotb announced Feb. 21 that she'd brought little Haley Joy into her life. Both mom and daughter are on the latest cover of People, where Kotb shares their story inside.

“I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed,” Hoda told the magazine.

Our hearts are so happy!