You think you're happy my baby is here? You've got nothing on me.

More than 535,000 people subscribed to a live stream of my enclosure and viewers anxiously waited on pins and needles for my giraffe calf to make its way into the world.

I told you all I would deliver this baby when I was good and ready. And finally on April 15, I was.

Here's the footage of me giving birth in front of 1.2 million people (let's be adult about this, please):

And here's my pride and joy ... who I am so very, very glad no longer lives inside of me.

Finally, here are the vital statistics — and now will somebody please bring me an acacia margarita and one of those inflatable cushions to sit on? And turn the cameras off, please. I'm ready for a little privacy.

BORN: Saturday, April 15, 2017

WEIGHT: Still waiting to hear from the park — but probably more than you'd want to carry around for well over a year!

HEIGHT: Still waiting, but looks to be about 6 feet (and roughly 75 percent legs)

LOCATION: Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York

PROUD PARENTS: Me, April, age 15, experienced mother of three others and the baby's daddy is Oscar, age 5 and a first-time papa.

NAME: Well, I have some ideas — how does May or June sound? Officially, the Animal Adventure Park plans to hold a naming contest. Stay tuned for the details. And there is absolutely no truth to the fact that my own personal nickname is Lil' Pain in the Neck.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have mothering to do.

And where is that margarita?