George Clooney could be only days away from becoming a dad!
The actor did not appear at Sunday's Aurora Prize for Awaking Humanity event in Yerevan, Armenia, which he co-founded, because it looks like wife Amal, 39, could be due any day now with twins.
"I really would have been (there) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home," Clooney said in a video message to the audience.
It was revealed in February that the couple is expecting twins. Clooney, 56, will be a first-time dad, which he said is "going to be an adventure."
George Clooney talks fatherhood and Amal's pregnancyPlay Video - 1:41
George Clooney talks fatherhood and Amal's pregnancyPlay Video - 1:41
The due date for the twins is reportedly in June, so Clooney's message on Sunday reveals that could mean right at the beginning of the month.
Clooney's mother accidentally spilled the beans about the babies' gender in February, revealing that Amal will be having a boy and a girl.
Earlier this month, Clooney had some fun with it, sharing a photo of himself with onesies featuring the names "Casa" and "Migos" on them, referring to a joke that he would name the children after his tequila company, Casamigos.
No word yet on the babies' names, but it looks like we'll find out soon enough!
George Clooney turns personalized onesies into tequila coziesPlay Video - 0:27
George Clooney turns personalized onesies into tequila coziesPlay Video - 0:27
More video
‘Brady Bunch’ stars have a very Brady reunion, honor Florence Henderson
George Clooney skips awards ceremony because twins may arrive soon
Angelina Jolie: I wish my mom were here to help me raise my kids
‘Atomic Blonde,’ Katy Perry’s album: Summer entertainment preview
RELATED
Julia Roberts offers her pal George Clooney advice about parenting twins
Matt Damon reveals his reaction when George Clooney said he was having twins
George Clooney's mother mistakenly reveals gender of his and Amal’s twins
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.