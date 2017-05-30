share tweet pin email

George Clooney could be only days away from becoming a dad!

The actor did not appear at Sunday's Aurora Prize for Awaking Humanity event in Yerevan, Armenia, which he co-founded, because it looks like wife Amal, 39, could be due any day now with twins.

Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images George and Amal Clooney could be parents any day now, which he hinted at in a video message after being unable to attend a ceremony on Sunday.

"I really would have been (there) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home," Clooney said in a video message to the audience.

It was revealed in February that the couple is expecting twins. Clooney, 56, will be a first-time dad, which he said is "going to be an adventure."

The due date for the twins is reportedly in June, so Clooney's message on Sunday reveals that could mean right at the beginning of the month.

Clooney's mother accidentally spilled the beans about the babies' gender in February, revealing that Amal will be having a boy and a girl.

Earlier this month, Clooney had some fun with it, sharing a photo of himself with onesies featuring the names "Casa" and "Migos" on them, referring to a joke that he would name the children after his tequila company, Casamigos.

No word yet on the babies' names, but it looks like we'll find out soon enough!

