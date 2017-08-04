Parents

Andy Grammer's wife opens up about emergency C-section with baby Louisiana

TODAY

Andy Grammer's wife, Aijia, revealed to People magazine that she underwent an emergency C-section earlier this week when the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Louisiana.

A rep for Grammer confirmed the news to TODAY.

Everything. Hurts. My neck feels like I have bad whiplash from a car accident, my boobs hurt because they are trying to figure out what their new job is, I have bags under my eyes because I have barely slept and my body doesn't tolerate pain medication, my belly hurts because I had lots of specific plans and ideas about how my birth was going to go and how granola I was going to be and all of it went straight out the freaking window. Louie had birth plans of her own and they were all on her terms. But all I can think about is how absolutely, wondrously, magically, incredible my body has been in making this creature and delivering her safely to me. It really showed up. What women's bodies go through is unimaginable. Every change is so calculated and so exact. I would not trade a second of this pain if it meant I would not get to keep this little love. I feel like I won the lottery. Thank you so much for the love and support and prayers sent towards our new little family. We feel it. To my womenfolk, I salute you. Even if you have not had a baby, or don't plan on it, I hope you see the value in your perfectly designed body. With all its flaws and imperfections it is there for you 100% of the time. It never leaves your side. So sure, I've never had a six-pack... and I'm pretty positive my six-pack dreams just got a little farther from me, but wow, how amazing is the female body? Ladies, I am so honored to be amidst you all. #nofilter #LouieGrammer #birthisbeautiful

A post shared by Aijia (@aijiaofficial) on

"At the end of the day, the ‘birth plan’ is your wish for how things will go, but you never know how your body, or the baby’s body, will coincide with that,” Aijia told People. "So the true goal is healthy baby and healthy, empowered mama. If you get those two, the rest is just icing on the cake."

The first-time mom, who married the "Honey, I'm Good." singer in 2012, said bringing Louisiana — or Louie, as the couple calls her —into the world was a lesson in giving up control.

LOUISIANA K GRAMMER, "LOUIE" HAS ARRIVED!!!!! So.....We're in love 🎺🎶❤️

A post shared by Aijia (@aijiaofficial) on

"You do all the things you can to prepare your mind and body for this marathon you’re about to take part in, and then at some point, you have to just let go and allow it to unfold as it’s meant to," said Aijia, who's also a singer-songwriter.

"I had to allow myself to accept the cards I was being dealt, so I could be present and enjoy the experience that was unfolding in front of me,” she added. "Now that she’s here, I know it was all worth it.

On Thursday, the musician shared a sweet selfie with her little girl on Instagram. In the candid caption she let fans know that she intended her pregnancy to be as "granola" as can be, but Louie "had birth plans of her own and they were all on her terms."

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Watch Andy Grammer perform 'Honey, I'm Good' on the TODAY plaza

Play Video - 3:41

Watch Andy Grammer perform 'Honey, I'm Good' on the TODAY plaza

Play Video - 3:41

More video

Though she detailed the aches and pains her body was experiencing after labor, Aijia marveled over the miracle of childbirth.

“All I can think about is how absolutely, wondrously, magically, incredible my body has been in making this creature and delivering her safely to me," she wrote. "It really showed up. What women’s bodies go through is unimaginable."

More: Parents Babies

TOP