Andy Grammer's wife opens up about emergency C-section with baby Louisiana

Andy Grammer's wife, Aijia, revealed to People magazine that she underwent an emergency C-section earlier this week when the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Louisiana.

A rep for Grammer confirmed the news to TODAY.

"At the end of the day, the ‘birth plan’ is your wish for how things will go, but you never know how your body, or the baby’s body, will coincide with that,” Aijia told People. "So the true goal is healthy baby and healthy, empowered mama. If you get those two, the rest is just icing on the cake."

The first-time mom, who married the "Honey, I'm Good." singer in 2012, said bringing Louisiana — or Louie, as the couple calls her —into the world was a lesson in giving up control.

LOUISIANA K GRAMMER, "LOUIE" HAS ARRIVED!!!!! So.....We're in love 🎺🎶❤️ A post shared by Aijia (@aijiaofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

"You do all the things you can to prepare your mind and body for this marathon you’re about to take part in, and then at some point, you have to just let go and allow it to unfold as it’s meant to," said Aijia, who's also a singer-songwriter.

"I had to allow myself to accept the cards I was being dealt, so I could be present and enjoy the experience that was unfolding in front of me,” she added. "Now that she’s here, I know it was all worth it.

On Thursday, the musician shared a sweet selfie with her little girl on Instagram. In the candid caption she let fans know that she intended her pregnancy to be as "granola" as can be, but Louie "had birth plans of her own and they were all on her terms."

Though she detailed the aches and pains her body was experiencing after labor, Aijia marveled over the miracle of childbirth.

“All I can think about is how absolutely, wondrously, magically, incredible my body has been in making this creature and delivering her safely to me," she wrote. "It really showed up. What women’s bodies go through is unimaginable."