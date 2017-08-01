share tweet pin email

Andy Grammer is a dad!

The “Honey, I’m Good.” singer and his wife, Aijia, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, TODAY has confirmed.

LOUISIANA K GRAMMER "LOUIE" has arrived. So... We're in love. 🎺🎶❤️ A post shared by Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The couple named their daughter Louisiana K Grammer, or Louie for short. The middle name is a tribute to Grammer’s late mother, Kathy, according to People magazine, which first reported the baby news.

"We're in love," Grammer captioned a photo introducing little Louie to the world.

Grammer and his wife, who married in 2012, announced the pregnancy in early March with a video in which they sang — what else? — “My Girl.”

We love Grammer here at TODAY — he’s served as a guest co-host on TODAY’s Take and he rocked Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Concert Series in June, making sure to praise his then-pregnant wife.

“What women do ... it’s nuts. It’s awesome. Mommas are the best!" he said then.

You're pretty good, too, Andy, just like your song says. Congrats to you and Aijia!

