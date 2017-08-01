Andy Grammer is a dad!
The “Honey, I’m Good.” singer and his wife, Aijia, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Friday, TODAY has confirmed.
The couple named their daughter Louisiana K Grammer, or Louie for short. The middle name is a tribute to Grammer’s late mother, Kathy, according to People magazine, which first reported the baby news.
"We're in love," Grammer captioned a photo introducing little Louie to the world.
Grammer and his wife, who married in 2012, announced the pregnancy in early March with a video in which they sang — what else? — “My Girl.”
We love Grammer here at TODAY — he’s served as a guest co-host on TODAY’s Take and he rocked Rockefeller Plaza for the Citi Concert Series in June, making sure to praise his then-pregnant wife.
“What women do ... it’s nuts. It’s awesome. Mommas are the best!" he said then.
Andy Grammer sings 'Give Love' live on TODAY, talks becoming a new dadPlay Video - 5:10
You're pretty good, too, Andy, just like your song says. Congrats to you and Aijia!
