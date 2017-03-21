share tweet pin email

What a cutie!

Amber Tamblyn has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Marlow — and she's adorable!

"My daughter is growing her payos out nicely," the new mom joked next to the photo, which finds Marlow's hair going every which way. (Payos are the long side curls worn by men and boys in some Orthodox Jewish communities.)

The 33-year-old actress added, "Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!"

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images Comedian David Cross and actress Amber Tamblyn welcomed daughter, Marlow Alice Cross, in February.

The "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star and her husband, comedian and "Arrested Development" actor David Cross, 52, welcomed little Marlow on Feb. 21.

RELATED: Amber Tamblyn welcomes first child with husband David Cross

Baby's first cabbage A post shared by David Cross (@davidcrossofficial) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

In their first birth announcement, the hilarious couple jokingly revealed their newborn's name was Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr.

The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all. A post shared by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Mar 13, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

But a week ago, Tamblyn shared a photo of a personal letter from former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to their daughter, which addressed the little one by her real name, Marlow Alice Cross.

In her letter, the former Secretary of State wished for Marlow "a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship."

"The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter," Tamblyn captioned the photo. "Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun."