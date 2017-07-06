share tweet pin email

Amanda Seyfried took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend breastfeeding against those who judge moms and how they feed their babies.

In a string of tweets, she quoted a 2016 Quartz article written by Maureen Shaw headlined, “America’s sexualization of breasts is so pervasive even other women think public breastfeeding is gross."

Breastfeeding is awesome. Formula is awesome. Feeding your baby is awesome. Not awesome? Judgement. — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"Breasts are intended to feed babies. With all our progress on feminist issues, how can such a simple biological imperative..." — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"...remain so stigmatized? In a word: sex. We live in a culture comfortable with exploiting breasts to sell burgers, for goodness sake." — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

"How would you rather your body be portrayed?" -Maureen Shaw — Amanda Seyfried (@AmandaSeyfried) July 5, 2017

Seyfried, who welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Thomas Sadoski in March, has largely kept details of her personal life under wraps, but had spoken out before about motherhood.

"I keep feeling like my eggs are dying off. I need to get on it ... I want a child. Badly. I want to be a mother, badly," she told Marie Claire UK in 2015. "That's what I feel. I've been feeling it for like, two years."

Seyfried and Sadoski secretly eloped in March after news broke last September that the pair was engaged after less than a year of dating. The couple first met when they were working together on the off-Broadway show "The Way We Get By" in 2015, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until they reunited on the set of their recent film "The Last Word."