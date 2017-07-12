Ali Fedotowsky opens up about her 1st year of motherhood: 'I lost my mind'

share tweet pin email

Ali Fedotowsky loves being a first-time mom to her daughter, Molly, but she's always been candid about how tough new motherhood can be.

The former "Bachelorette" and her hubby, Kevin Manno, welcomed their baby girl in July 2016, and now Fedotowsky, who graces the August cover of Fit Pregnancy & Baby, isn't holding back about the challenges she faced in her first year as a mom.

"For the first eight months of Molly’s life, we never had anyone else watch her — not even a family member," Fedotowsky told the magazine. "After months of no breaks and little sleep, I legit had a mental breakdown. I remember I was in our kitchen, crying to Kevin on the phone, saying, 'I can’t do this anymore. I need help.' I was holding Molly. She was screaming. I was screaming. It was like out of a movie — I lost my mind."

My mom and dad are my best friends! 👨🏻👱🏻‍♀️👶🏻 A post shared by Molly Manno (@mollymanno) on May 28, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

The reality star confessed that parenting has been harder than she and Manno ever imagined.

"Kevin and I knew it would be a challenge, but we had this very romanticized version of how it would be. Like, ‘Oh, we’ll have this beautiful little human who’s going to look like both of us who we’re going to love so much.’ That’s true, but I don’t think I sat back and thought about how hard it is being a parent," she revealed.

Added Fedotowsky, "Everyone tells you, ‘Your life is going to completely change,’ but no matter how many times I heard that, I couldn’t have possibly prepared myself."

Happy Independence Day Everyone!!! Mommy and Daddy said we can have a pool party today!!! A post shared by Molly Manno (@mollymanno) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

Of course, the couple can't get enough of their precious little girl (who has her own adorable Instagram account!) and are blissful just looking at her.

"Here I am, almost a year in, and I still look at Molly and think, ‘I made you.’ It’s still shocking to me that she exists," said the star. "And I feel like I’m going to have that same sense of awe when she’s 18. It’s mind-boggling."

In fact, the couple adore Molly so much, they "definitely" want to add to their family.

"We’ve always said two. I don’t know if it gets harder when a second child comes into the mix. If it does, please help me," joked Fedotowsky.