Bedtime for Baldwins! Watch Alec Baldwin read 'Goodnight Moon' to his boys

He may have recently been nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of our 45th president on "Saturday Night Live," but at home Alec Baldwin has a different role to play: Dad!

And as the dad of the house, it's up to him to assist his wife Hilaria when it's time to get their littlest ones down for bed at night.

What does that entail? How about a reading of "Goodnight Moon"?

We're on board with that, and thanks to HIlaria capturing it on video we're able to sit in at the reading, while Baldwin, 59, pages through the Margaret Wise Brown classic. We're perfectly in love withRafael Thomas, 2, and Leonardo Ángel, 10 months (big sister Carmen not pictured) as they flop across Dad's lap, sucking thumbs and milk bottles, hanging on his every word.

Baldwin and Hilaria were married in 2012, and celebrated their fifth anniversary by renewing their vows with the kids present earlier in July, as Extra reported.

Admittedly, this "Goodnight Moon" is the complete opposite of hearing Christopher Walken read the book (as he did on "The Simpsons") — but that's as it should be.

Dadlife: Alec Baldwin is doing it right.

