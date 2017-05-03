share tweet pin email

Alec Baldwin knows how to make an entrance — and, evidently, it's a skill that runs in the family.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the star took the stage with 3-year-old Carmen, and the daughter-daddy duo danced!

Shortly after DeGeneres told the audience that her next guest was the star of "The Boss Baby," the Baldwins came out and kicked off their routine — complete with high-hopping moves and huge smiles.

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros. Alec Baldwin dances his way onto the stage with his adorable 3-year-old daughter, Carmen, on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

The host joined them for a few moves of her own before getting a hug from the little girl.

"Adorable!" DeGeneres declared after Carmen ran backstage.

"When you're ready to stop doing this, I've got somebody who can replace you," the proud pop said of his little girl. "She's ready."

All joking aside, Baldwin was beaming about every member of his rapidly growing brood.

The Breakfast Club... A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

"We had three kids in three years," he boasted before deadpanning, "What do you want me to say? I was out of work. I was home a lot."

In addition to Carmen, there's son Rafael, who's 22 months old, and the youngest member of the family, 7-month-old Leo.

The Leo... A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Feb 24, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Baldwin also has a 21-year-old daughter, model-actress Ireland, from his past marriage to Kim Basinger.

"I love having kids again," he told DeGeneres.

But Baldwin couldn't resist playing it for laugh once more, adding, "I mean, what would I say if I didn't like them? Would I tell you that?"

Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Alec and Hilaria Baldwin attend the New York premiere of "Boss Baby" with daughter Carmen and son Rafael on March 20, 2017.

The look on his face when he's around his kids says it all.