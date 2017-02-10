Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's baby Dusty Rose makes her public debut

share tweet pin email

That's a baby with some good genes.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo's adorable baby girl, Dusty Rose, made her public debut Friday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Levine was receiving a star.

Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images The family checks out Adam Levine's new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While Mom and Dad were dressed for the occasion — Levine in a dark suit and Prinsloo in classic black and a fur shawl — Dusty kept it casual in white leggings, a navy blue cardigan and a white hat. And given her parents' good looks, it's no surprise she looked so cute.

REX via Shutterstock Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo & Dusty Rose Levine at Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles Feb. 10, 2017.

The baby girl was born on Sept. 21. Levine shared a sweet photo of Dusty, his first child with Prinsloo, on Instagram a few days after she was born.

REX via Shutterstock Dusty kept warm in a white hat and blue cardigan.

The family posed on Levine's star, and the baby was met with "awws" from the crowd, according to reports.

During the ceremony, Prinsloo and Dusty sat next to Gwen Stefani, Levine's co-host on "The Voice."

Levine seemed shocked by the honor, posting a photo of the star on Instagram with the caption, "Whaaaaaaaaat!?"