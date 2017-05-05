share tweet pin email

Actors Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed took to their respective Instagram accounts yesterday to announce that they are expecting their first child.

In Reed's post, the "Twilight" actress wrote a touching letter to the child she is carrying, and shared a photo of Somerhalder kissing her pregnant belly.

"I know you, but only because I feel you," Reed wrote in her post. "How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt."

Somerhalder posted an identical photo, with a message to friends, family and fans sharing his thoughts on impending fatherhood.

RELATED: Too soon? Why some moms are announcing their pregnancy in the first trimester

"In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this," the Vampire Diaries star wrote. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast."

Somerhalder and Reed married in April 2015, and recently celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

Never miss a parenting story on TODAY.com! Sign up for our newsletter here.