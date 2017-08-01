9-year old with Down syndrome belts out Whitney Houston song — and it's the sweetest

share tweet pin email

Whitney Houston won nearly every top honor in music — and now one 9-year-old fan of the late singer has won our hearts.

While on a family car ride, Dane Miller belted out Houston's 1993 hit "I have Nothing." His aunt Jeanne Miller posted the performance to Facebook and more than 21 million people have fallen in love.

Dane, who has Down syndrome, is touching viewers with his rhythm, soul and passion.

According to his mom, Danna Miller, 51, Dane got stuck on the Houston song after watching a documentary on the star last month. While running errands in their hometown of Prosper, Texas, Dane got an extra burst of energy.

But Dane's joyful display was "really nothing out of the ordinary," Danna told TODAY.

Dane loves music, and he loves to perform for his family. "He's high-functioning and smarter than we all really know," Danna explained. "He picks up on songs really quickly and music touches him."

Courtesy of Danna Miller Dawson, Dane's 13-year-old brother, says that every knows and loves little Dane.

The Millers are shocked by the viral response to Dane’s video.

Danna has taken to Facebook several times to share her amazement at the video's popularity. "We just posted (the video) because it is so cute and precious ...we're just so grateful and so happy to share Dane's joy with people. He has a pureness of heart and a light inside him that is truly infectious," Danna told TODAY.

With a combination of jazz fingers and heartfelt emotion, Dane reminds viewers that the best musicians aren’t just the ones who hit the high notes, but those who tug at our heartstrings.

Courtesy of Danna Miller The viral video captures just as glimpse of the joy Dane carries with him everyday.

In less than two minutes, Dane shares a world of happiness with millions of people.

According to Dane’s mom, there’s more to come from the young star. His fans can stay up to date with his new covers by subscribing to his YouTube channel, Amazing Dane.

"But we're not trying to make him into the next new music star," Danna said, "We're just putting something positive out into the world. Life is hard. If this video brightens someone's day and that's all it is. That's awesome."