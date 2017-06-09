Tie? Home-improvement store gift card? Those Father's Day gifts are useful, but they'll be forgotten by this time next year. This year, get creative with your kids and make something personal that Dad will adore. (But let's get realistic too -- we need easy gifts that won't end up as major Pinterest Fails.)
Here are 8 suggestions for all kinds of fathers.
1. For the Dressed-Up Dad
If Dad has to wear a tie to work, he might as well have a stylish and super-cute tie tack. This Shrinky Dinks tie tack is easy to make, and you can personalize it with any picture. Just grab the special shrinking printer paper from the craft store, print a picture on it, and bake in your oven following the simple instructions. Your kids will love watching the picture shrink down while it bakes. When it’s cooled, attach it to a tie tack. You could even make pins or keychains — perfect for Grandpa!
2. For the Dad in Whose Footsteps They Long to Follow
Depending on how many feet you’re working with, write out a sweet message to Dad on your kid’s feet and snap a pic. So easy and but oh-so cute.
3. For the Dad Who Needs a Break
Even Dad needs a little pampering, but if a trip to the spa isn’t his kind of relaxation, let Dad get a massage at home thanks to this racetrack shirt. Using markers, draw a road on the back of a t-shirt and have the kids drive their cars all over the road. The kids will be entertained, and Dad gets a back massage. Now this is the gift that keeps on giving.
4. For a Tee-rific Dad
If you’ve got a golf-loving guy, let your kids decorate a few golf balls for him and make this silly tee critter from half of a floral ball. Clearly a gift this cute will improve his golf game year round.
5. For the Smooth Dad
If you’re gifting dad some shaving essentials, let your kids make him homemade shaving cream. By mixing coconut oil, shea butter, and adding in a few drops of your favorite essential oils like almond, vanilla, or peppermint, you can ensure Dad's face is treated with the love it deserves.
6. For the Dad Who Needs His Own 'Stache'
Give Dad his own stash of treats that he doesn’t have to share with anyone. The "Dad’s Stache" sign makes it clear this basket is all his.
7. For the Dad Who Rocks
Let Dad know just how much he “rocks” while he indulges that sweet tooth with these yummy cupcakes covered in candy rocks.
8. For the King of the Grill
Let Dad whip up a special Father’s Day BBQ with a homemade sauce your kids make for him. Here’s an easy and delicious BBQ sauce recipe to try.
This article was originally published on June 14, 2016 on TODAY.com.